DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not true some of Drake's players being honored during Wednesday's Senior Night activities were playing for the Bulldogs when Ryan Schmitt was a young teenager growing up in nearby Waukee.

It just seems that way.

Schmitt, a 6-foot-11 Illinois State senior, will have his own rooting section at 7 p.m. at Knapp Center when the struggling Redbirds face perhaps their biggest challenge of the season.

Drake (23-6 overall), which is among the nation's oldest teams, has won nine straight and is tied with Bradley for the Missouri Valley Conference lead at 14-4 with two games left. The Bulldogs and Bradley meet in Sunday's regular-season finale in Peoria.

There figures to be plenty of emotion Wednesday when Roman Penn (all-time school assists leader), Garrett Sturtz (all-time rebounding leader) and D.J. Wilkins (all-time 3-point leader) finally end their star-studded Drake home careers.

Yet Schmitt, who came to ISU in 2021 after helping Des Moines Area Community College to the Division II junior college national championship, is looking forward to his own "homecoming" celebration.

"It's kind of cool to be able to play where you're from and get in front of family and friends that you've known for so long," said Schmitt, who attended Van Meter High School.

The Redbirds (11-19, 5-13 MVC), who are meeting Drake for the first time this season, have done their best to keep a positive outlook despite losing five straight and nine of their last 11.

ISU should have Seneca Knight back at full strength. The senior wing was coming off an illness at Indiana State on Saturday and held to two points after he scored 20 and 22 points, respectively, in the previous two games.

Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon said 6-10 Liam McChesney is still day-to-day with back spasms that have caused him to miss the last two games. And fifth-year guard Colton Sandage remains sidelined with back and calf issues.

Schmitt was just coming off COVID-19 and didn't play in last year's game at Knapp Center. Whether he sees action Wednesday isn't known as Schmitt has played in only 12 games.

However, Schmitt remains upbeat and isn't the least bit discouraged about being on the scout team with limited playing time.

"I'm just doing whatever I need to do for the team," he said. "Whenever Coach asks me to go in, I go out there and play my hardest. If I don't (play), I don't. I do my role and cheer on my teammates and do everything I can."

Pedon appreciates the attitude Schmitt and his teammates have kept through a trying time in his first season on the ISU bench.

"I've liked the competitive edge that we've played with (recently). I do, but you've got to continue to dig and fight in these moments," said Pedon. "If you become discouraged in this moment at this late date, that would be atypical for our team and really revealing of us if we did that."

The Redbirds haven't displayed any signs of giving up on the season. As Schmitt said, it will soon be March "when things get crazy."

"We just love being around each other, good, bad, whatever happens," he said. "We're like a family. We're connected in wins and losses, no matter what it is. We've have each other's backs and are always laughing and having a good time with each other. That's exactly what you want for this team."

Schmitt, a University Studies major who said he'll be about seven classes short of graduating after this semester, still has another year of eligibility left. He'll talk with Pedon after the season to see what the plans are for the 2023-24 season.

For now, Schmitt is focused on helping the Redbirds head to St. Louis next week for the MVC Tournament with some momentum after Sunday's 2 p.m. home finale against Evansville at CEFCU Arena.

"Absolutely we're not giving up hope," he said. "We've had plenty of times this year where we could have thrown in the towel. Like Coach Pedon or anyone on our team says, we get punched in the mouth and will get right back up and keep fighting."

Scouting the Bulldogs

Tucker DeVries, a 6-7 sophomore and son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries, leads Drake with a 19.2 scoring average and is considered a front-runner for the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVC's outstanding player.

However, Pedon calls Penn "the catalyst" that makes the Bulldogs run. The 6-foot point guard leads the Valley with 5.4 assists per game to go with a 12.6 scoring and 4.6 rebounding marks.

"The way he's played, especially the last three weeks, he's taken it to another level," said Darian DeVries. "Coming back at Thanksgiving it took him a while to get in shape. He had a plate put in his foot that he had to get used to and his body had to adjust to having that put in there."

Drake is 13-1 at Knapp Center this season with the only loss coming to Missouri State, 65-62, in overtime on Jan. 18.

