MOLINE – Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie had a strong idea the level of player the Redbirds were getting the second Paige Robinson decided to transfer.

“Yes, without a doubt,” Gillespie said. “Her first workout I knew we had the Newcomer of the Year. I really believed that.”

Not only was Robinson selected as Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday evening at the league’s awards banquet, Robinson also took home the big prize as the Jackie Stiles MVC Player of the Year.

“Well deserved,” said Gillespie, who was named the MVC Coach of the Year. “She has the ability to score on all three levels, and she’s such a gifted passer. She impacts the game in so many ways."

Robinson finished second in MVC scoring at 18.8 points per game, was fifth in 3-point percentage (40.1) and ninth in free throw percentage (79.3).

The Bethany native is the fourth Redbird to earn MVC Player of the Year honors and the first since 2009.

Previous ISU winners were Susan Wellman (1988), Pam Tanner (1989) and Kristi Cirone (2007, ’08 and ’09).

Robinson also is the Redbirds’ fourth Valley Newcomer of the Year in six years under Gillespie, joining Simone Goods (2018), TeTe Maggett (2019) and JuJu Redmond (2020).

Robinson ranks fifth among NCAA active career scorers across all divisions with 2,562 points.

Gillespie was selected Coach of the Year after leading the Redbirds to a share of the MVC regular-season championship, a 23-7 overall record and a 17-3 ledger in conference play.

The last ISU coach to be so honored was Stephanie Glance in 2012.

Robinson was part of the all-Valley first team along with Maggie Bair of Drake, Northern Iowa’s Grace Bofelli, Katelyn Young of Murray State and Belmont’s Destinee Wells and Madison Bartley.

Joining Robinson on the all-Newcomer team were Illinois-Chicago's Josie Filer, Belmont's Sydni Harvey and Aniya Thomas and Kennedy Taylor of Missouri State.

"You think about the Power Five transfers in our league and it goes to a D2 grad. It's just awesome," Gillespie said. "It's just a great way to end her prolific, storybook career."

ISU’s DeAnna Wilson was a second team choice along with Normal Community High School product Abby Feit of Evansville, Southern Illinois’ Ashley Jones, Northern Iowa Maya McDermott and Thomas.

Redbird Mary Crompton was named the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight season and was a third team pick on the all-MVC squad.

ISU’s Kate Bullman was named to the all-defensive team and was honorable mention on the Scholar-Athlete team.

Anna Miller of Drake received both the Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year awards. Missouri State’s Jade Masogayo was Freshman of the Year, and McDermott was Most Improved Player.

