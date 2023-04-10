The moment we all found out! Thank god for technology as I had to FaceTime and celebrate with Paige! Poor planning on my end to fly home from family vacation on draft night! #proudcoach pic.twitter.com/wS4YV9jypx — Kristen Gillespie (@CoachKGillespie) April 11, 2023

NORMAL – Paige Robinson continues to cram more accomplishments into her one season as an Illinois State basketball player.

Robinson became the first Redbird selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday, being picked in the third round by the Dallas Wings as the 31st overall choice.

Former ISU All-American Kristi Cirone was signed as a free agent by the Connecticut Sun in 2009.

Robinson becomes the sixth player in Missouri Valley Conference history and the first since 2015 to hear her named called in the WNBA Draft.

Transferring to ISU after four years at Division II Drury, Robinson earned the MVC’s Jackie Stiles Player of the Year Award along with being named Newcomer of the Year after averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Bethany native finished her college career with 2,600 points to rank in the top 100 in NCAA history.

