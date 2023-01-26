Illinois State's Mary Crompton a high achiever on and off basketball court

NORMAL – At first glance, Terry Crompton should have known better.

But upon further examination, he knew exactly what he was doing challenging daughter Mary Crompton to a free throw shooting contest over Christmas break.

“I broke my record of 116 free throws in a row. For that to happen, it was a full circle moment. It was a really special moment for us,” said Mary Crompton. “Dad has been my rebounding partner since third grade, and free throws were always the passion. We knew that was probably our last time being able to shoot together in my basketball career.”

As Crompton enters the final stretch of her Illinois State career, her accomplishments both on and off the court are clicking into a sharper focus.

“I just love this kid so much. I could go on and on about Mary Crompton,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “It’s the way she carries herself every single day for the last four and a half years. Since the day she stepped on campus, we knew she was different. She is a driving force as to why we’re here. She deserves the accolades she gets.”

Crompton surpassed the 1,000-point milestone this season and ranks 27th on ISU’s career scoring list. She has set the school record for career 3-pointers and is ninth in Missouri Valley Conference history with 266 and counting.

“It means so much to me. Mostly it makes me emotional because it brings back a lot of memories of teammates I’ve had throughout the years I’ve been fortunate enough to play with,” said the 5-foot-8 guard.

“There is a sense of pride because I know I put a lot of work into this, but it really makes me grateful for this opportunity and this experience I’ve had. Illinois State has been such a special place to me and always will be.”

Crompton has set the bar even higher academically. She has been named a Bone Scholar, the highest academic honor ISU bestows, and was the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022.

The Iowa City, Iowa, native has an undergraduate degree in biology while specializing in physiology, neuroscience and behavior and a minor in chemistry. She will complete her master’s degree in biology in May before enrolling in medical school.

She has been accepted at the University of Iowa medical school, has an upcoming interview with Vanderbilt and is awaiting confirmation from two other med schools.

“It will most likely come down to those two schools,” Crompton said of Iowa and Vanderbilt. “I’m unsure about my specialty. For med school, you really don’t have to decide until your third year. Leading up to that, you get a lot of different experiences in all different specialties. I’m open to seeing what clicks with me.”

Crompton attacks both basketball and academics with a dogged persistence.

“I think how you do one thing is how you do everything,” said Crompton, who began her love affair with basketball in third grade. “I would go to the gym six days a week with my dad and shoot with him. It’s a habit of hard work and dedication.

"Seeing that can lead to a lot of success in basketball just continued on with my academics. I put 100 percent into whatever I’m doing and trust if I give my best effort I’m going to see results.”

Watching Crompton practice shooting is like seeing an artist at work. She typically takes seven 3-point attempts at each of five spots in a half circle rotation, stopping at each corner, each wing and the top of the key. Twenty swishes in a row is not uncommon.

“If I’m shooting 35 threes, I want to make 28 or I redo it. That’s usually a goal,” Crompton said. “I have a lot of different shooting drills. A lot of times I’m just shooting game (situation) shots, coming off flares similar to a play we have in during games.”

Among nine players in program history to start 100 or more games, Crompton was limited to five games because of injury her initial year at ISU in 2018-19 in a season that turned into a medical redshirt. Among her teammates was senior guard Katrina Beck, who is in her first year as a Redbird assistant coach.

“Honestly, I knew she was going to be special as a freshman,” said Beck, who had the assist on Crompton’s first college 3-pointer. “I’ve never played with a shooter like her before. When she got hurt and didn’t get to finish her freshman year, I was definitely bummed. I know we would have won a lot more games than we did with her on the floor.”

Crompton jumped from 37 percent 3-point accuracy and 9.0 points per game in 2019-20 to 47 percent and 11.1 in 2020-21 to earn the Valley’s Most Improved Player award and be selected honorable mention all-conference.

A stress fracture in her shin hampered Crompton last season but she still led the MVC in 3-pointers with 74 even as her scoring slipped to 9.4. That season ended in her hometown of Iowa City in an NCAA Tournament game against Iowa.

Healthy again, Crompton is shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 11.8 points to help the Redbirds fashion a 13-5 record and a 7-1 conference mark that is tied for the Valley lead.

Throughout her ISU career, Crompton has stuck with her six-day-a-week shooting regimen.

“I think it’s all about the rhythm of how I’m feeling about my shooting,” she said. “I always give myself one off day a week to make sure my body is recharged. It helps me get through the week and perform at a higher level if I give myself an off day. I try and get in the gym almost every other day. Whether it’s 15 or 45 minutes, I just try and get some shots up.”

Those around her marvel at Crompton’s workmanlike attitude toward the game.

“No one works harder,” said Gillespie. “I’ll say it till the day I pass away, you talk about the epitome of a person you want to coach. She never lets anything get to her. She plays hard. She does everything right. She cuts hard. She never misses a defensive assignment. And it’s never about her.

“Yeah, she’s a great shooter. She’ll go down as the best shooter in our program’s history. But what she does has nothing to do with the stat sheet. She gets us where we need to be. She keeps us locked in.”

The strategy of MVC opponents against Crompton ranges from treating her like any other capable perimeter shooter to the Northern Iowa approach of trying to keep the ball out of Crompton’s hands entirely.

“Mary, she’s as good as they come,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “She’s very skilled. She shoots it and doesn’t need a lot of space.”

ISU certainly runs sets to free Crompton for shots, but even the threat of a Crompton 3-point try benefits the other four Redbirds on the court.

“Every time I get to be the passer on a Mary Crompton three, I get excited,” said junior forward Kate Bullman. “It’s so easy to have a million assists when Mary Crompton is on your team. All you have to do is pass her the ball and she’s probably going to make it. She’s so fun to play with. She doesn’t have to make a million threes to have an impact.”

An 85 percent career free throw shooter, Crompton is able to discern quickly how she will be able to get open for shots by observing the defense. She also believes she has become better at contributing when teams make it difficult to find openings.

“A big area of growth has been being able to recognize that my role in each game can be vastly different,” Crompton said. “There might be games I get 13 3 attempts off. Other games like UNI where they don’t want me to touch the ball my role is to control every other aspect of the game and make my impact known there.

"And I trust them guarding me so tightly has to be opening things up for my teammates to get shots. Whatever role I need to take that game is what I just buy into.”

It all began when Terry Crompton saw a newspaper article for a free throw contest at the Elks Club when Mary was a third grader.

“We decidedly to randomly try it this Saturday morning,” recalled Mary. “I fell in love with the competition of it. I wanted to be the best even at a young age. I’m lucky to have parents who really supported me in that fashion and took me to the gym.”

Terry and mother Betsy Crompton will watch their daughter play at CEFCU Arena for the final time at Senior Day on Feb. 25.

Mary is confident that will be her final home game even though she has one more season of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 ruling.

“There is a sliver of doubt every now and then, but academically it all lines up for me to be done this year,” she said. “I’m kind of running out of school. It’s all set up next year to go to med school.

"But I’m seriously having a hard time moving away from this place and accepting the fact that it’s coming to an end because it’s been one of the best experiences of my life.”

