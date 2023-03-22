NORMAL — Illinois State redshirt junior forward Liam McChesney has put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Verbal Commits on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-10, 200-pound McChesney, who has two years of eligibility left, just completed his second year with the Redbirds. The native of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Canada, started 19 of 28 games and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

McChesney's best game came against Belmont on Dec. 4 when he scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in an 87-77 victory.

After transferring from Utah State, McChesney averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 points for ISU in the 2021-22 season.

McChesney becomes ISU's third player in the transfer portal. Joe Petrakis, a 6-10 forward, put his name in last week while 6-9 junior forward Alston Andrews declared earlier this week.

If all three stay in the portal that would give ISU head coach Ryan Pedon three open scholarships this spring. The Redbirds signed three high school players in the fall — 6-6 wing Ty Pence of St. Joseph-Ogden; 6-9 center Chase Walker of Columbus, Ohio; and 6-foot point guard Johnny Kinziger of De Pere, Wis.

Photos: Colton Sandage's 28 points helps Illinois State turn back Bates, Eastern Michigan