Illinois State's game against Evansville moved to Sunday at Redbird Arena

  • 0
ANTONIO REEVES UE

Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves (12), shown driving against Jackson State last month at Redbird Arena, will face Evansville on Sunday at Redbird Arena. The game date and venue were switched Tuesday by the Missouri Valley Conference.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Illinois State's men's basketball team still will play Evansville this weekend. But the date and venue have changed.

The Missouri Valley Conference announced Tuesday that Evansville will travel to face ISU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Redbird Arena. The game was originally slated to be played Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

That means the ISU-Evansville game scheduled for Redbird Arena on Jan. 23 will be played at Evansville instead. Game time will be announced later.

The changes were necessitated by presumed COVID-19 issues inside the Redbirds' program that forced postponement of Wednesday's home game against Loyola. The Ramblers have picked up a nonconference game Thursday against San Francisco in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Two Southern Illinois postponed games in Carbondale have been rescheduled. The Salukis will entertain Drake on Jan. 17 and Loyola on Jan. 27.

Those two rescheduled games have resulted in two additional date shifts. Valparaiso will now visit SIU on Jan. 30 (originally scheduled for Jan. 29), while the Evansville at Valparaiso game will move to Feb. 2 (originally scheduled for Feb. 1).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

