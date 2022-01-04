Illinois State's game against Evansville moved to Sunday at Redbird Arena

NORMAL — Illinois State's men's basketball team still will play Evansville this weekend. But the date and venue have changed.
The Missouri Valley Conference announced Tuesday that Evansville will travel to face ISU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Redbird Arena. The game was originally slated to be played Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
That means the ISU-Evansville game scheduled for Redbird Arena on Jan. 23 will be played at Evansville instead. Game time will be announced later.
The changes were necessitated by presumed COVID-19 issues inside the Redbirds' program that forced postponement of Wednesday's home game against Loyola. The Ramblers have picked up a nonconference game Thursday against San Francisco in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Two Southern Illinois postponed games in Carbondale have been rescheduled. The Salukis will entertain Drake on Jan. 17 and Loyola on Jan. 27.
Those two rescheduled games have resulted in two additional date shifts. Valparaiso will now visit SIU on Jan. 30 (originally scheduled for Jan. 29), while the Evansville at Valparaiso game will move to Feb. 2 (originally scheduled for Feb. 1).
