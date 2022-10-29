Illinois State's exhibition game against Wooster special for new Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon

NORMAL — Ryan Pedon's past, present and future will collide Sunday at Redbird Arena.

The first-year ISU head basketball coach is equally excited about all three.

The first glimpse into what the Redbirds will look like under Pedon comes when ISU entertains The College of Wooster, a Division III school from Ohio, in its only exhibition game at 2 p.m.

Wooster isn't just any opponent for Pedon's first game on the Redbird bench. He played for the Scots under legendary coach Steve Moore, graduating in 2000.

Moore, who retired in 2020 as Division III's all-time second winningest coach (867 victories), plans to attend Sunday's game. Pedon believes Moore will sit behind the ISU bench and come into the Redbirds' locker room.

Wooster's head coach, Doug Cline, was Moore's long-time assistant when Pedon played there. Cline is starting his third year as the Scots' head coach. In the 2000s, Wooster's winning percentage of .812 trails only Gonzaga and Kansas among all divisions.

"They've had sustained, high-level winning there for a long time," said Pedon, who played on two Sweet Sixteen squads. "You can tell I'm very proud of being part of that program and the relationships and friendships. It's a giant family. It means a lot to have them coming here."

What also means a lot to Pedon is seeing how the Redbirds perform for the first time in front of a crowd.

ISU played a scrimmage that was closed to the public last Saturday against Duquesne, an Atlantic-10 Conference member, in Cedarville, Ohio.

"There were some really good moments. I was very happy with how committed we were to the team's success," said Pedon, who isn't allowed by NCAA rules to talk about specifics of the scrimmage. "That was very evident watching live and watching us on film as well. There's other areas that are very normal for this time of year we have to address and shore up quickly. They (the Redbirds) were playing as a team and getting lost in that."

One of Duquesne's players is 6-foot-7, 250-pound Tre Williams, who played two years at Indiana State before transferring last season. Williams is among five players on the Duke's roster that weighs at least 220.

"We knew going in Duquesne was going to be very tough and physical," said Pedon. "They play a very pressuring style of defense. They gave us exactly what we hoped for."

Colton Sandage, a fifth-year ISU guard who transferred from Western Illinois, didn't make the trip. Sandage has battled a lower back injury most of the fall, and Pedon didn't want the Bloomington High School graduate sitting on a bus for a long stretch.

Pedon said junior forward Harouna Sissoko has been nursing a knee injury and also was held out for precautionary reasons. Sandage and Sissoko are hoping to play against Wooster.

Most teams usually don't show everything they've been working on during an exhibition, and Pedon said he'll follow that script. That's especially true because ISU's first two games — Nov. 7 at home against Western Illinois and Nov. 10 at Eastern Illinois — are against nearby schools which could have some close ties to their coaching staffs in the crowd.

"We'll be fairly generic how we approach it," said Pedon. "There are things we're looking to establish stylistically how we want to play and what we want to be committed to."

Pedon didn't know midweek what his starting lineup would look like. He said he expects to use "more guys than usual" early in the season before settling into a regular rotation.

Six players will make their debuts in an ISU uniform — Sandage, fifth-year senior guard Seneca Knight, graduate student and forward Joe Petrakis, and junior guards Darius Burford, Luke Kasubke and Malachi Poindexter.

Burford played at Redbird Arena before when his Bolingbrook High School team lost to Belleville West, 72-60, in a Class 4A super-sectional game.

"You don't really get a feel for the team until you lace it up and play some real competitive games," said Burford, who averaged 13.4 points last season at Elon. "To see how we play with each other in a game experience, it's going to be fun. I'm excited."

Senior forward Kendall Lewis, who is ISU's top returning scorer (9.3 points) and rebounder (5.7), has been waiting for this day since March 4 when the Redbirds' season ended against Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Pedon was named head coach about an hour later.

"We're so ready," said Lewis. "This whole offseason, all the work we've put in, it's exciting to see the product of all this work."