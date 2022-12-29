Illinois State's 'competitive spirit' lacking while falling behind to UIC before comeback comes up short

CHICAGO — The stat sheet showed Illinois State's offensive woes for most of Wednesday's Missouri Valley Conference game against UIC — 36.2% shooting from the field, including 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Not pretty.

What wasn't printed in black and white was more jarring to Ryan Pedon. The Redbirds' head coach let his team know about it, too, in a long conversation in the locker room afterwards.

Valley newcomer UIC put the clamps defensively on ISU in the first half at Credit Union 1 Arena, holding the Redbirds to 17 points. ISU finally made a surge with 10 minutes left and got within two before UIC escaped with a 55-51 victory for its first MVC win.

The Redbirds, who played without fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage because of a calf injury, fell to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the Valley ahead of Saturday's 2 p.m. game against Northern Iowa at CEFCU Arena.

"When you've got the competitive spirit necessary to win games in conference play against good teams and on the road, you can overcome all kinds of twists and turns in the game," said Pedon.

"Our competitive spirit was not where it needs to be. I'm responsible for that and certainly not happy about it. I explained to them in the locker room I'm not here to be your friend, I'm here to be your truth teller. The truth is some of those areas that are important to our coaching staff, and always will be, we didn't bring those for 40 minutes."

UIC showed the toughness and grit Pedon wants to see from his team. Despite shooting 35.4% from the field and being outrebounded 41-31, the Flames (9-5 overall) survived to post their first MVC victory after earlier losses to Missouri State and preseason favorite Drake.

Flames head coach Luke Yaklich called it a "special night for UIC" and smiled at the irony of beating his alma mater, where he was associate head coach before leaving in 2017.

"It means a great deal for our basketball team and our program and our university as a whole," said Yaklich. "The university made a huge commitment from an administrative standpoint and everything that entails to enter this league and do the things necessary to be competitive in this league."

Here are four takeaways from Wednesday's game that drew 2,014 fans, with about half rooting for the Redbirds.

First-half blues

The game didn't start badly for ISU. Malachi Poindexter's 15-foot jumper cut UIC's lead to 9-8 with 13:13 left. After that, the Redbirds fell apart.

UIC went on a 12-3 run to take control. The Redbirds scored their fewest first-half points of the season in taking a 33-17 deficit to the locker room. ISU shot 26.9% from the field and were 0 of 6 outside the arc.

"We weren't playing our brand of basketball," said ISU senior forward Kendall Lewis. "We came out and didn't execute the game plan in the first half. We can't be a second-half team. We can't slack off in the first half and expect to pick it up in the second half. We have to put a whole game together."

ISU hadn't played a game in nine days. The Redbirds also came out flat the last time they had a significant break against Ball State on Dec. 17 after a week off and suffered an 83-69 loss.

"Coach told us before the game this is what happened against Ball State. We have to be locked in," said junior guard Darius Burford, who led ISU with 10 points. "We just have to fix it at the end of the day. We have to figure it out and nip it in the bud. Once we get rolling we're a totally different team."

Huge comeback

UIC extended its lead to 41-23 with 14:56 left. When Luke Kasubke ended the Redbirds' 3-point drought after 11 misses with 9:31 left, the rally began.

"That's the competitiveness in us. We couldn't go out like that and keep letting them run over us," said Lewis.

Lewis sank a 3-pointer to get ISU within 49-46. After Harouna Sissoko's block of a Jace Carter layup attempt at the other end, Seneca Knight was fouled. Following a media timeout, Knight split a pair of free throws to cut the Flames' lead to 49-47 with 3:22 left.

Yaklich told his team in the timeout huddle to get the ball to Toby Okani. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Duquesne got inside for a short basket, and after the Flames got a defensive stop hit a 12-footer in the lane that effectively halted ISU's momentum.

"I was proud of the way they competed in the second half and the edge they played with," said Pedon of his team. "The reality is you're not going to win many games if you don't bring that for 40 minutes."

Zone helps out

ISU went to its zone with about 15 minutes left. UIC suddenly became tentative and not attacking like it did against ISU's man-to-man defense.

"I felt it was a game changer and sparked our run," said Burford.

UIC, which is tied for 46th in the nation with 21.2 attempted free throws per game, made 8 of 8 in the first half but only 6 of 13 in the second half. Still, the Flames outscored ISU at the line, 14-6. The Redbirds came into the game tied for fifth in the country at 80% free throw shooting, but went 6 of 11.

"They have some good athletes. That's one of the reasons they're so apt at getting to the free throw line," said Pedon. "They got some explosive wings and quick guards and contact seekers."

Stadelman gets chance

ISU junior walk-on guard Nik Stadelman was put on the court for five minutes in the first half and then started the second half. Although Stadelman didn't score, he tied his career high with eight minutes.

Was Pedon trying to send a message?

"Maybe, but I want to be real clear — he earned a shot with his competitiveness in practice. I know what I'm getting out of him," said Pedon. "At that moment I was not at all happy with my team's competitiveness. I know what he's going to bring to the game. I was proud of him. I wasn't surprised. He competes his butt off and is a great teammate."

Whether Stadelman gets another opportunity could depend on Sandage, who usually splits point guard duties with Poindexter. Pedon said Sandage is "day to day" and isn't sure of his availability Saturday.

PHOTOS: Illinois State's Horton Field House