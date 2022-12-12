Illinois State's Colton Sandage captures MVC Newcomer of the Week honor

NORMAL — Colton Sandage was instrumental in helping Illinois State's basketball team stretch its winning streak to three last week. The fifth-year senior guard's contributions didn't go ignored.

The 6-foot-2 Sandage was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after averaging 22 points and 4.5 rebounds in ISU victories over Eastern Michigan and Belmont.

Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate who transferred to ISU from Western Illinois, sank 10 of 20 field goal attempts, including 4 of 10 outside the arc, and made 20 of 24 free throws.

He scored a season-high 28 points in in an 87-81 win against Eastern Michigan with his 13 made free throws the second-most in a game in CEFCU/Redbird Arena history.

In a 77-71 win over Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the first game at Horton Field House in 34 years, Sandage contributed 16 points and five rebounds.

Emon Washington was the last Redbird to earn a Newcomer of the Week honor in February 2021.

Sandage was the second ISU player to earn an MVC player award this season. Senior forward Kendall Lewis was named MVC Player of the Week on Nov. 14.

ISU (5-6) is off for final exams this week before returning to action on Saturday against Ball State (6-4) in the inaugural Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Tip off is 2:30 p.m. (CT).

Photos: Colton Sandage's 28 points helps Illinois State turn back Bates, Eastern Michigan