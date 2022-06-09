Illinois State's Calvin earns sixth place at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Illinois State’s Logan Calvin finished sixth in the shot put at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.
In the process, Calvin earned first team All-America status and became the highest finisher in the event in Redbird history.
A redshirt senior, Calvin’s best effort was 19.83 meters or 65 feet, 3 ¼ inches.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
