Illinois State's Boomer Grigsby inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Boomer Grigsby's football road has reached its final destination.

From his hometown of Canton to Illinois State University to the NFL and now the College Football Hall of Fame, Grigsby was formally inducted Tuesday at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A ferocious linebacker and sideline to sideline tackling machine, Grigsby is ISU's first member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s something so big you don’t even know how to dream about it,” Grigsby said in a pre-induction interview. “When it does happen, even though the announcement was way back in January, it’s still slowly settling it, the magnitude even right now in this moment.”

The 40-year-old Grigsby was Gateway Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American for three straight seasons from 2002-04 and finished with an FCS-record 550 career tackles.

Grigsby wasn’t a hotly recruited player out of high school like others inducted on Tuesday.

“Fortunately, Illinois State chose me,” he said. “Different than a lot of guys that go into college football, no one else wanted to talk to me.”

Grigsby said his life was transformed forever when ISU assistant coaches walked into the weight room at Canton High School.

“They saw me working out in the weight room. It was spring my junior year,” said Grigsby. “They saw my first game as a senior and then offered us a scholarship. We’re humble, small town people. We didn’t really know how to handle that.

"It was the best decision we ever made, the only decision we had at the time. Fortunately, they found us and it changed my life.”

After ISU, Grigsby played as a linebacker and fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

Grigsby's message to his college alma mater?

“Thank you,” he said simply. “This is a lot bigger than one person. So many people touch your life when you play this game, so many different people that played a part in it over time.

"I’m the one that's being honored, but it somewhat validates all the people who contributed to my career and to my school, my family and my hometown.”