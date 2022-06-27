Illinois State's basketball team to play Ball State on Dec. 17 in Indianapolis

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team faces Ball State on Dec. 17 in the inaugural Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, it was announced Monday.

The other game pits Purdue against Davidson. Game times will be announced later.

The Indy Classic will serve as an annual fundraiser for Indiana Sports Corp's non-profit mission. The event takes the place of the former Crossroads Classic weekend.

ISU and Ball State have met each of the last two seasons. The series is tied at 11 after ISU earned an 85-64 win last season at Redbird Arena.

"Big-time college basketball has become something of a Holiday tradition at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Indy Classic will treat fans to some of our region's best basketball talent at the very best basketball arena in the country," said Rick Fuson, Chairman of the Indiana Sports Corp and CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Tickets for the Indy Classic will go on sale in August through Ticketmaster.com. For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit IndianaSportsCorp.org.

