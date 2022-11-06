Illinois State's basketball team ready to take 'center' stage in opener of Ryan Pedon era against Western Illinois

NORMAL — Alston Andrews got the first crack as starter at the 5 (or, traditionally, center) spot for Illinois State's basketball team in its exhibition game against Division III Wooster.

Which of the four-headed cast gets the call for Monday's 7 p.m. season opener against Western Illinois at CEFCU Arena remains to be seen.

Or could it be someone else?

"I try to look at it through the lens I like starting the game in a way that's going to reflect how we want to play," said ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon. "There's not one or two things that go into that. The minutes at that position are fluid. I think that's fair to say. I don't think it's going to be one guy that grabs all those minutes."

Joe Petrakis led the 5-spot group with 13 minutes in the 84-49 win over Wooster. Alex Kotov was next with 12 minutes followed by Andrews (9) and Ryan Schmitt (6). They combined for 16 points and nine rebounds with Petrakis' 10 points and four rebounds leading the way.

While not a traditional center type, Liam McChesney also figures to see some time in that spot. The 6-foot-10, 200-pound McChesney didn't play against Wooster because of a hip injury and is questionable Monday.

"We have a handful of guys who do different things there. My view of this is how can we use that to our advantage long-term," said Pedon. "How we want to play Liam is versatile, mobile, hard to guard, inside-out. That's a different set of glasses I'm putting on."

The 6-10, 230-pound Kotov elected to redshirt last season after playing sparingly in his first year with the Redbirds in the 2020-21 season.

When Pedon was named coach on March 4 — the day ISU lost to Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals — many assumed Kotov would leave.

But the native of Moscow, Russia, graduated and decided to remain. Kotov has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I was expecting to get an opportunity because I didn't get an opportunity last season," said Kotov, who had four points and four rebounds against Wooster. "With the new coaching staff coming in and how they handled themselves and the team in the spring, I really liked it.

"I liked how they were rolling with us and I decided to take a risk and come back ... the new coaching staff believes in me way more than the previous coaching staff. It's all about the work you put in every day."

Guarding the post

After watching film of the Wooster game, Pedon said the Fighting Scots' 30 points in the paint stood out.

"Our ability to keep teams out of the paint and protect the paint defense has to be a lot better," he said. "I knew it a little bit at the time and it really showed itself on film. The film spoke to me on that."

Offensively, ISU shot 47.5% from the field and went 13 of 31 outside the arc.

"Our commitment to getting a good shot was pretty good overall," said Pedon. "A couple times we could have taken a better shot,. Our force and physicality we have to play with is something we have to grow into."

Scouting WIU

The Leathernecks are much like the Redbirds with a different roster than last season's 16-16 squad which played in the postseason Basketball Classic. WIU has been picked to finish seventh in the 10-team Summit League.

WIU's lone returning starter is Trenton Massner, a 6-6 senior guard. Massner enjoyed a huge season, leading the Leathernecks in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounding (6.2 per game), assists (127), steals (58), blocked shots (19) and minutes per game (36.0).

He is the only player in the country to lead his team in those stats last season and be on the same roster this season.

"He's a player. He can affect a game in a real variety of ways," said Pedon. "You can't be fooled by him. He's quick. He's a three-level scorer — inside, post at the rim; midrange pull up; and can score shooting 3s."

Massner scored 25 points with eight assists in the Leathernecks' 89-61 win against Monmouth in an exhibition game.

Sandage reunion

ISU fifth-year senior Colton Sandage played the last two seasons with WIU before transferring to the Redbirds in the spring. The Bloomington High School graduate started 31 games last season and averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while making 65 3-pointers.

Sandage, who led ISU with 23 points against Wooster, said he still keeps in regular contact with many of WIU's players and coaches.

"That's all I've been thinking about since they (the ISU coaches) called and asked if I wanted to play," said Sandage. "It's going to be a lot of fun and I have a lot of respect for those coaches ... Those are my friends so I can talk and have fun with it."

This is the first meeting between the state schools since Dec. 31, 2000, when ISU took an 87-83 overtime victory in Macomb.

Big day finally here

It has been 248 days since Pedon, an Ohio State assistant coach, took over as ISU's 20th head basketball coach. He brought in a new coaching staff along with six players from the transfer portal.

"We start our story. Our journey starts Monday night," he said. "A lot of us come from different programs. We're finally able to mesh this together and see what we become."

Pedon said the Big Red Marching Machine will be in attendance along with T-shirt giveaway for students as they try to promote "a great environment."

"We've really put a lot of effort in the offseason into getting out to meet people and integrate our team, staff and program with our community," he said. "It's really important. For us to be our best, our community is going to have to be at their best and be in Redbird Arena/CEFCU Arena."