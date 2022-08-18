Illinois State's basketball team faces Western Illinois on Nov. 7 in Ryan Pedon's first game as head coach

NORMAL — Ryan Pedon conceded Illinois State's nonconference basketball schedule might look different a year from now than the one he unveiled Thursday.

The Pedon era officially begins Nov. 7 when ISU entertains Western Illinois in the season opener at Redbird Arena. It is the first time the schools have met since 2000.

Pedon, who is succeeding Dan Muller as the Redbirds' head coach, will have his team at home for five nonconference games. ISU will play four neutral site games — including three in the Cayman Islands Classic — along with two true road nonconference games.

"My short-term philosophy on scheduling versus my big picture longer-term philosophy on scheduling did not necessarily align this year," said Pedon. "My short-term (philosophy) is I have to do what's best for our team and our program this year. That may look a little different in terms of scheduling philosophy as opposed to what I would see moving forward."

The lone team from a power conference on the schedule is LSU. The Redbirds face the Tigers in a Cayman Islands Classic first-round game Nov. 21. ISU could also meet Kansas State in the Cayman Islands.

ISU has played a "guarantee game" on the road (without a return game at Redbird Arena) against a power conference team the last three years.

"We had a lot going on in the spring, obviously, with a lot of natural transition and movement within our program," said Pedon, who brought in six players via the NCAA transfer portal. "Scheduling is important, but it wasn't the only thing that was important.

"I choose to prioritize the roster in the very immediate future when I got here. We were doing it (recruiting and scheduling) simultaneously, but I did not want to put the cart ahead of the horse."

There is a rare home-and-home series against Northwestern State. ISU will travel to Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Nov. 12 with a return game against the Demons five days later at Redbird Arena.

Pedon said he was worried the Redbirds might still be looking for a game into September. ISU will not play an NAIA, Division II or III team this season for the first time since 2012.

So ISU "got creative" and scheduled a home-and-home series this season with Northwestern State.

What also appealed to Pedon was having a two-game road swing early. ISU travels to Charleston on Nov. 10 to play Eastern Illinois for the first time since 1998, then will go directly to Natchitoches for a game two days later.

"We get a road trip with two consecutive games with our team and can grow as a team on the road back to back in completely different environments," he said.

In addition to Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois, the Redbirds will face two other in-state schools, both at Redbird Arena — Southern Illinois Edwardsville (Dec. 10) and Chicago State (Dec. 19).

The other home game is against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 7. That is the return contest from last year when the Eagles beat ISU in double overtime in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

For the third straight season, ISU will play Ball State. However, this time the game will be at a neutral site as the Redbirds and Cardinals square off in the inaugural Indy Classic on Dec. 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The trips to Charleston and Indianapolis mean seven of ISU's 11 nonconference games will be at home or within a 2½-hour drive of Bloomington-Normal.

"Having fans travel with us and in close proximity (to campus), I like the idea of that," said Pedon.

The 20-game Missouri Valley Conference schedule is expected to be released near the end of the month. Two of those games will be played the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3, with one at home and one away.

ISU's lone exhibition game on Oct. 30 will be special for Pedon as well.

Pedon's first time coaching a game at Redbird Arena will come against Division III College of Wooster (Ohio). Pedon played for Wooster and graduated from the school in 2000.

"I'm really excited about doing that because of the feelings I have for my alma mater," he said. "The guy who was my assistant coach (Doug Cline) is now the head coach. My head coach (Steve Moore) is retired, but he's going to come on the trip with Wooster and he's going to be in our locker room and sit either on or behind our bench.

"I have so much pride in Wooster knowing what that program did for me as a person and as a teammate. That's the least I can do to give back to a place I feel so strongly about."