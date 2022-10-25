Illinois State's Annexstads enjoy first brother to brother scoring pass as Redbirds

NORMAL — Scott Annexstad is a farmer in Norseland, Minnesota, so sons Brock and Zack had plenty of room to play in the backyard.

“We had a good piece of grass for Zack and I to go back and forth on,” Brock said Tuesday. “We used to throw to each other. But as we got older, we found out he was better at throwing and I was better at catching, so it kind of went from there.”

The Annexstad connection reached a new height Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind., as Zack drilled an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brock in the first quarter of Illinois State’s 27-21 win over Indiana State. It was Brock’s first college touchdown.

“I’m really excited for him. It was kind of a cool moment,” Zack said after the game. “We’ve been playing together our whole lives. It was really cool to share that moment here. I’m really happy he got to do that.”

It was the first Annexstad to Annexstad touchdown pass since high school. Both brothers transferred to ISU this season from Minnesota. Brock was a receiver with the Golden Gophers but most of his playing time came on special teams.

“They ran a good coverage. Coach (offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) drew up a good play for it," Brock said. "Zack gave me a good ball, and I found myself open in the end zone. The safety in the corner was closing in on me. It felt good, the first college touchdown.”

The Annexstads nearly connected for a score in a Sept. 10 home game against Valparaiso.

“The guy made a good play,” Brock said. “It happens sometimes.”

“He’s been giving me crap for that,” said Zack, admitting his pass was not perfectly on target.

The touchdown toss was Zack’s 10th of the season. Brock caught three passes from his brother for 28 yards last Saturday, and has 12 receptions for 169 yards on the season.

Also sharing in the big moment in Terre Haute were parents Scott and Jennifer.

“It was good to see my family after the game too. We got to talk about it a little bit,” Brock said. “That felt really good.”

“I know my parents were probably excited,” said Zack. “My Mom maybe had a little teary eye.”

ISU coach Brock Spack does not recall a brother to brother touchdown pass in his nearly 40 years as a college coach.

“That was fun to see. They’re good guys, and they’re really close. You can tell they love each other like brothers,” Spack said. “Zack threaded the needle on a really nice throw, and Brock made a really nice catch in the end zone.”

Brock Annexstad is among eight Redbirds with 11 or more receptions.

“Zack finds the open guy. He doesn’t go out of his way to look for Brock,” said Spack. “Wherever the play is designed to go, that’s who he’s looking for. Sometimes it’s Brock. He finds him when he’s supposed to."

Vandenburgh practices

Zeke Vandenburgh, ISU’s leading tackler and Buck Buchanan Award candidate, was back on the field Tuesday after missing the Indiana State game with a bruised knee.

“He seems to be doing better. He practiced today and looked pretty good,” Spack said. “Hopefully the rest over the weekend allowed him to get this thing healed up and make him more functional. It was good to see him out there and see him fighting through some discomfort.”

Through six games, Vandenburgh has 57 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7½ sacks

“It was tough to miss the game at Indiana State. My senior year, of course, I don’t want to miss a game. I only have so many left,” Vandenburgh said. “I’m trying to do everything I can. My knee was swollen. I couldn’t bend it.”

North Dakota State awaits

The Redbirds travel to Fargo, North Dakota, for a 2:30 p.m. league game Saturday against No. 4-ranked North Dakota State at the Fargodome. Both teams are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

ISU faces some daunting history when meeting the Bison, who were off last week after a loss to No. 1 South Dakota State on Oct. 15.

NDSU has won 11 straight games over the Redbirds and has won 37 consecutive games after open weeks in the regular season and postseason.