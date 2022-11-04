Illinois State, Youngstown State both need win in Missouri Valley battle

NORMAL – November is when FCS playoff berths are both won and lost.

Illinois State coach Brock Spack and Youngstown State coach Doug Phillips are well aware of that entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game at Hancock Stadium.

Both the Redbirds and the Penguins are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Valley and in dire need of a win.

“It’s fun to be in a game that matters in November. Everybody remembers the games in November,” Spack said. “We worked really had to put ourselves in this position. We have to try to finish in out and hopefully have a very good resume for the postseason.”

“We went out to practice on Tuesday and it was November 1st. We made sure our kids knew it was November,” said Phillips. “The teams that win deserve to be in. That’s where you find out.”

The Redbirds need to get to 7-4 to be in the playoff conversation and have a trip to No. 1-ranked South Dakota State next Saturday before closing the regular season at home against Western Illinois.

“You can’t think of any game more important than any other one. But you know going into this game you’ve got to win it,” ISU nose guard Noah Hickcox said. “You want six wins for the winning season and you want to keep your playoffs alive. You’ve got to make sure when you walk into that game you’re as prepared as possible.”

The Redbird defense has been preparing for Youngstown senior tailback Jaleel McLaughlin, who ranks first in the MVFC and second nationally with 1,182 yards rushing. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound McLaughlin averages 7.6 yards per carry.

“He plays bigger than he is. He’s a pretty powerful guy,” said Spack. “He gets his pads down, he’s got really good vision and has really good feet. He can change directions and jump cut. He’s explosive and physical.”

Penguins quarterbacks have been intercepted just three times in 202 passes. Spack expects to see both Mitch Davidson and Demeatric Crenshaw under center. Davidson has had more success passing, while Crenshaw is a running threat.

Bryce Oliver tops Youngstown with 41 receptions for 614 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, the Penguins give up 242.1 passing yards per game. That could provide an opening for ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad, who has thrown for 1,691 yards and 11 TDs.

Redbirds leading rusher Wenkers Wright (409 yards) has practiced with the first unit all week after being limited to one carry in last week’s loss to North Dakota State because of an ankle injury.

ISU needs to solve its second-half offensive woes. While winning three of its last four games, the Redbirds have a combined total of a mere 16 points as opposed to 53 points before halftime.

“It’s getting the whole team on the field for the second half that was on the field for the first half. We’ve been pretty banged up on offense the last four weeks,” Spack said. “Trying to have any sense of consistency, that hurts it. Our ceiling is very high still. We do have to improve in the second half.”

The Redbirds also would be well served to crank up their pass rush. After registering 19 sacks over the first five games, ISU has just three over the past three.

Youngstown’s lone road win this season was a one-point triumph over Western Illinois in Macomb.

“We know the struggles you have on the road. We have to be able to overcome that,” said Phillips. “I consider Illinois State a blueblood in this league. They’ve been to a national championship, they go to the playoffs. Coach Spack has been doing it for a long time there and had significant wins.”

The game will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network.