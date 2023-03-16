COLUMBIA, Mo. – Chances to take the lead were not plentiful for Illinois State in the second half Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

When the Redbirds saw those two opportunities slip through their fingers, Missouri secured a 61-51 victory in a first round matchup in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

In fact, although the Tigers’ advantage was less than 10 almost the entire game, ISU never did lead.

The Redbirds ended the winningest season in six years under Coach Kristen Gillespie at 24-9.

“Missouri played better than we did” Gillespie said. “We came in as the 10th 3-point shooting team in the country, and it’s really hard to wrap your mind around when the last two games we go 7 of 35. And for the most part, we got pretty good looks.”

DeAnna Wilson topped ISU with 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Redbirds finished at an icy 31.9 percent from the field and connected on just 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

The Tigers (18-13) will face either Kansas or Western Kentucky in the second round.

“We’re excited to survive and advance,” said Missouri coach Robin Pingeton, the former coach at ISU. “There were a couple stretches we had a chance to break it open. But we hit some big shots.”

Hayley Frank paced Missouri with 15 points. Sara-Rose Smith contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Missouri held a 15-11 edge after one quarter and saw ISU close within 17-16 on a Wilson shot in the lane at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter.

The Tigers reeled off nine straight points capped by an Ashton Judd 3-pointer.

The Redbirds responded with seven consecutive points. Abbie Aalsma’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining brought ISU within 26-23 before Katlyn Gilbert’s jumper just inside the free throw line at the buzzer handed Missouri a 28-23 lead.

