NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team was not up to the task of rallying from a third straight double-digit deficit Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

Yet the Redbirds hardly went down easily, either.

Missouri State opened the second half with a 15-6 surge, and the Redbirds struggled mightily on offense in a 71-66 Missouri Valley Conference loss that snapped ISU’s 11-game winning streak.

The Redbirds fell to 18-6 overall and dropped into a first place tie atop the MVC with Northern Iowa at 12-2. Missouri State (16-7 overall) is close behind with an 11-3 conference record.

ISU plays UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Thursday.

The Redbirds trimmed a 14-point third-quarter shortfall to seven in the fourth period at 50-43 and 52-45.

The Bears extended their lead back to 14 before another ISU push slashed the Missouri State margin to 59-54 on a Maya Wong jumper with 2:47 to play.

Paige Robinson topped ISU with 30 points. Wong scored half of her 14 points in the fourth quarter. TaShonna Wright-Gaskins provided a gigantic spark off the bench with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Redbirds finished at 34.5 percent shooting from the field.

Aniya Thomas paced four Bears in double figures with 15 points.

ISU trailed 24-22 at halftime and were fortunate to be that close, committing 10 turnovers and shooting 27.6 percent from the floor.

The Redbirds scored 10 straight second quarter points for a 20-16 lead on a Wong three-point play, a Wright-Gaskins bank shot and a driving bucket followed by a 3-pointer in transition from Robinson.

Missouri State responded with the next eight points. Robinson’s basket in the lane with 56 seconds left accounted for the half’s final points.

ISU ended the half with three starters on the bench with two fouls. DeAnna Wilson picked up her second personal at the 8:52 mark and sat the rest of the quarter. Wong at the 3:36 mark and Kate Bullman with 2:51 did the same.

The Redbirds held their own on the boards in the first half, being outrebounded just 21-19.

Wilson was plagued by foul trouble all afternoon and fouled out at the 6:14 mark of the fourth quarter with three points and four rebounds.

ISU had defeated Missouri State 67-63 on Jan. 15 in Springfield, Missouri.

