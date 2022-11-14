Illinois State women's basketball plays host to St. Thomas in home opener

NORMAL — If St. Thomas wasn’t already familiar with the shooting prowess of Illinois State senior guard Mary Crompton, the Tommies certainly are after the Redbirds’ season-opening win over Dayton.

Crompton drilled seven 3-pointers in 10 tries to boost ISU to a 74-70 overtime victory at Dayton. ISU will open its regular season home schedule Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. nonconference game against St. Thomas at CEFCU Arena.

“I thought we did a really nice job of finding her shots within our offense,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “We didn’t necessarily have to run sets for her. We got post touches and kick-outs; we found her in transition. We have to continue to find ways to get Mary the ball. Unscripted, it’s a little harder to guard.”

The Redbirds will again start Crompton, Paige Robinson, Maya Wong, DeAnna Wilson and Kate Bullman. Wilson contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds against Dayton.

“Rebounding and our ball screen coverage I don’t think we were great in,” Gillespie said of areas needing improvement. “We need to continue to play with great pace with our offense. I don’t want to walk the ball down. We’re trying to get some easy looks.”

According to the ISU coach, graduate student guard Jada Stinson and senior forward Hannah Kelle are “trending in the right direction” in a return from injuries. Stinson and Kelle will not play Tuesday but could suit up as early as Sunday for a 2 p.m. home game against Wisconsin.

St. Thomas is 1-1 after a 58-46 loss to Northern Iowa and a 61-35 win over South Carolina State.

The Tommies are led in the early going by 5-foot-7 sophomore Jade Hill at 13.0 points per game. Amber Scalia, a 5-9 freshman, adds 10.5 points. The top rebounder is 6-0 sophomore Jordyn Lamker at 6.5.

St. Thomas starts three sophomores, one freshman and one senior. The Tommies have taken 51 percent of their shots from 3-point range and are shooting 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.

“They are a team that looks to get out and get open threes,” said Gillespie. “We have to be really keyed in on our scouting report. They’ve played teams that played a lot of zone against them. We’re not really a zone team. They will run some things we have not have seen. We will have to react on the fly.”