ILLINOIS STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Illinois State women's basketball picked second in MVC preseason poll

  • 0
WILSON VS SIU

Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson takes the ball to the basket against Southern Illinois' Abby Brockmeyer during last season's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

 DOUG DEVOE PHOTO

NORMAL — Coming off last season's NCAA Tournament appearance, the Illinois State women's basketball team has been picked second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

The Redbirds received 444 poll points and seven first-place votes.

ISU trailed only MVC newcomer Belmont, which picked up 32 of the 48 possible votes for the top spot and had 508 points.

NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball

Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson (24) drives to the basket during the first half of a first-round game against Iowa in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Drake was third at 438. The fourth through sixth spots were tight with Murray State at 397, Northern Iowa at 393 and Missouri State at 388.

The bottom half of the poll had Southern Illinois seventh, Indiana State eighth, Evansville ninth, Valparaiso 10th, Bradley 11th and Illinois-Chicago 12th.

DEANNA WILSON 2022 MUGSHOT

Wilson
Abby Feit, 2022

Feit

ISU placed senior forward DeAnna Wilson on the all-preseason team. Also on the six-player squad was Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit, a senior at Evansville.

Others on the first team were Belmont's Destinee Wells, Grace Berg and Megan Meyer of Drake and Murray State's Katelyn Young. 

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

