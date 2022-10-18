Illinois State women's basketball picked second in MVC preseason poll

NORMAL — Coming off last season's NCAA Tournament appearance, the Illinois State women's basketball team has been picked second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

The Redbirds received 444 poll points and seven first-place votes.

ISU trailed only MVC newcomer Belmont, which picked up 32 of the 48 possible votes for the top spot and had 508 points.

Drake was third at 438. The fourth through sixth spots were tight with Murray State at 397, Northern Iowa at 393 and Missouri State at 388.

The bottom half of the poll had Southern Illinois seventh, Indiana State eighth, Evansville ninth, Valparaiso 10th, Bradley 11th and Illinois-Chicago 12th.

ISU placed senior forward DeAnna Wilson on the all-preseason team. Also on the six-player squad was Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit, a senior at Evansville.

Others on the first team were Belmont's Destinee Wells, Grace Berg and Megan Meyer of Drake and Murray State's Katelyn Young.