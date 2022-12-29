Illinois State women's basketball opens MVC season against Drake

NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team has had 12 days to stew over — or even better block from its memory — its last game.

In fact, the Redbirds turned in forgettable offensive performances not only in a 63-49 loss to Green Bay on Dec. 18 but also in a 64-51 defeat to Purdue on Dec. 11.

In the two losses that dropped ISU’s record to 6-4, the Redbirds turned in miserable combined shooting efforts of 30.3 percent overall and 20.4 percent from 3-point range.

As ISU opens its Missouri Valley Conference schedule against Drake on Friday in a 6:30 p.m. game at CEFCU Arena, the Redbirds will need to rediscover their offensive mojo against the rapid-firing, high-scoring Bulldogs.

“We’re trying to get back in the flow of things, sharing the ball and moving the ball,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “We had a productive film session after the Green Bay game, had one practice and went home (for Christmas).

"The players had six days off, and we’ve had great practices since. It’s kind of that clean slate new season entering conference play.”

It looms as an important opening MVC weekend for ISU, which was picked second in the league’s preseason poll. After facing preseason No. 3 Drake, the Redbirds stay home to tangle with preseason No. 5 Northern Iowa on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Drake ranks 12th nationally at 83.4 points per game. The Bulldogs are 5-3 with two of their defeats coming to nationally ranked Iowa in overtime and Creighton. Drake owns a win over then-No. 22 Nebraska.

“We have to be ready for a track meet,” Gillespie said of Drake. “They play so fast. Their starting five are really tough. They have scorers at every spot. Maggie Bair has played herself into one of, if not the best, player in our league with what she’s done.”

Bair, a 6-foot-3 senior whose older brother Charlie played at Illinois Wesleyan, averages 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Drake also offers 5-8 senior Megan Meyer (12.9 points), 6-0 senior Grace Berg (12.8) and 5-8 sophomore Katie Dinnebier (12.6) as part of an offense that shoots 50.4 percent from the field.

“The players are really excited to play Drake,” said Gillespie. “This is our sixth year of trying to crack the code.”

ISU did just that at what was then known as Redbird Arena last season in a 70-58 win over Drake. The Redbirds then felt the Bulldogs’ full wrath during the rematch in Des Moines, Iowa, getting blown out 104-62.

The top ISU scoring weapons are Paige Robinson at 19.9 points per outing, DeAnna Wilson at 10.9 and 42.5 percent 3-point shooter Mary Crompton at 10.4.

The Redbirds will have use of 6-1 senior Hannah Kelle and 6-1 sophomore Chloe Van Zeeland off the bench. Both have been hampered by injuries, and Van Zeeland has yet to make her season debut.

ISU has lost 6-3 sophomore Lexi Boles to a season-ending hip injury. Boles is sidelined after surgery to repair a torn labrum.

A key player in MVC play for the Redbirds could be freshman guard Abbie Aalsma, who has been used a combined six minutes over the past two games.

“It’s a tough thing with freshmen, the peaks and valleys of a freshman year. It is a lot,” Gillespie said. “She hit a freshman rough patch, but everybody knows how good she is. She has to play a big part in what we do the next couple months, and I know she’s up for the challenge.”

