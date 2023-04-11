NORMAL – Kristen Gillespie has brought life and championships to the Illinois State women's basketball program.
As a reflection of that success, Gillespie has signed a one-year contract extension to remain as Redbirds' coach through the 2027-28 season.
The agreement was announced Tuesday by ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan.
"In six seasons as the leader of our women’s basketball program, Kristen has returned it to prominence in the Missouri Valley Conference and on a national stage," Brennan said. "She has been a tremendous leader and mentor for our student-athletes, building relationships on and off the court that will last well into the future.
"The team's tournament and regular-season championships the past two seasons and the postseason tournament appearances point to a bright outlook for continued success in the future, and we look forward to supporting her and her staff in that journey in any way we can."
ISU has a 111-70 record under Gillespie's guidance. The Redbirds won the MVC Tournament and appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and were a co-regular season Valley champion this past season.
ISU was 24-9 in 2022-23 and Gillespie was selected MVC Coach of the Year.
"I am incredibly grateful to President Tarhule, Kyle Brennan and Leanna Bordner for their belief in me and the vision we have for our program," Gillespie said. "Our staff and student-athletes have worked diligently to build something extremely special here, and I am blessed to be their coach and leader.
"The past two seasons have been a lot of fun for us and for everyone involved with the program. I could not be more excited for the future of Illinois State women's basketball and am so appreciative of the support from the University and our awesome Redbird fans."
When Gillespie was brought on six years ago, the team was coming off three-straight single-digit win seasons and a 2-28 campaign in 2014-15.
Gillespie turned in ISU's first winning season in six years in her second season, went on to post back-to-back 19-win campaigns during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons before earning an invitation to the WNIT in 2021, the Redbirds' first postseason appearance in eight years.
PHOTOS: Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie directs her players against Iowa during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Ron Johnson, Associated Press
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie addresses the crowd of Redbird fans who listened to the announcement of the first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, and assistant coaches Scott Gillespie and Mariah Brawner-Henley, wait pensively for their first-round pairing in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, is congratulated by Leanna Bordner, Senior Deputy Director of Athletics, after they learned of the team's first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. Bordner is credited as being a member of the team that brought Gillespie to ISU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie raised her hands as she reacted to the naming of the team's first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena on March 14.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie acknowledges the Redbird Arena crowd after cranking a celebratory siren Sunday.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie holds her son Beckett at Redbird Arena on Sunday before the NCAA Tournament pairings were announced.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie cuts the final strand of net as the Redbirds celebrate their Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament championship game victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie urges her team to play defense during Loyola in Friday's Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, reacts to the Redbirds' offense against Missouri State during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie reacts during the Indiana State game on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie celebrated a Redbird success Saturday at Redbird Arena in a win over Bradley.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie signals to her team Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie, left, and guard Jada Stinson talk during a game against Missouri Baptist at Redbird Arena in 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie beamed with excitement that a normal basketball season might be possible as the Redbirds prepare for a new season during Media Day on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, right, watches new Redbird Olympian standout Jada Stinson practice shooting skills at Redbird Arena on Monday, Aug. 23.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, right, holds a conference with her players as new Redbird Olympian standout Jada Stinson attends practice at Redbird Arena on Monday, Aug. 23.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie encourages her team during the first half against Loyola on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Jim Benson
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie encourages her team during the Redbirds' Missouri Valley Conference game against Indiana State on Jan. 3 at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie calls a play during an exhibition game against Lindenwood on Oct. 30, 2019.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie is seen during Media Day in October 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie shouts instructions to her team against Saint Louis during first-half action Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds won, 72-67.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie directs her players against Maryville in a Dec. 16 game against Maryville at Redbird Arena. Gillespie wants to see more "fire" from the Redbirds in Friday's contest at Loyola.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie draws up a game plan before the Redbirds' nonconference test against North Dakota on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie reacts to a defensive stop in the first half of the Redbirds' nonconference game against North Dakota on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Redbird Arena. ISU went on to win, 67-55.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, left, and former coach Jill Hutchinson watch Media Day festivities Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie plots strategy before the start of the second half of the Redbirds' Missouri Valley Conference game against Bradley on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Peoria.
Joe Deacon
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie watches play in the first quarter against Valparaiso Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at Redbird Arena.
STEVE SMEDLEY, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie reacts in frustration after Northern Kentucky sank a three-point shot at the end of the first half during their non-conference game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds came back to win, 49-37.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
New Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie gives the Redbirds encouragement as they play some tough defense against Northern Kentucky during their non-conference game on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at Redbird Arena. With five wins in her first 10 games, Gillespie has jump-started a program that had 18 wins in its previous three seasons.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie talks with point guard Paige Sailor (14) during the first half of Wednesday's exhibition game against Eureka College at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie directs her team against Eureka College during an exhibition game earlier this season at Redbird Arena. Gillespie's team faces Evansville at 2 p.m. Sunday in the annual Play4Kay Game at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, right, and assistant coach Scott Gillespie work to get the Redbirds on track during a 2017 exhibition game at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
First-year Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie talks with reporters during Media Day on Tuesday at Redbird Arena. Gillespie isn't afraid to change up her roster and move players around as she looks for ways to wreck opponents' game plans.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, left, jokes with forward Simone Goods during Media Day on Tuesday at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
First-year Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, right, talks with guard Morgan VanHyfte during Media Day on Tuesday at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, right, sits next to athletic director Larry Lyons during Gillespie's introductory news conference in April. Gillespie is off to a fast start at getting the Redbirds' program turned around.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
New Illinois State University women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie is introduced to the public Tuesday during a press conference at ISU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
New Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, left, thanks athletic director Larry Lyons after she was introduced Tuesday during a news conference at the Hancock Stadium Club.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball players present flowers and Redbirds apparel to new coach Kristen Gillespie's parents, Mike Sr. and Connie, before Gillespie's introduction Tuesday during a news conference at the Hancock Stadium Club. To left is ISU President Larry Dietz; to Connie's left is Gillespie's brother, Mike Jr.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
New Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie, left, receives congratulations from former coach Jill Hutchison after Gillespie's introduction Tuesday during a news conference at the Hancock Stadium Club.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!