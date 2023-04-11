NORMAL – Kristen Gillespie has brought life and championships to the Illinois State women's basketball program.

As a reflection of that success, Gillespie has signed a one-year contract extension to remain as Redbirds' coach through the 2027-28 season.

The agreement was announced Tuesday by ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan.

"In six seasons as the leader of our women’s basketball program, Kristen has returned it to prominence in the Missouri Valley Conference and on a national stage," Brennan said. "She has been a tremendous leader and mentor for our student-athletes, building relationships on and off the court that will last well into the future.

"The team's tournament and regular-season championships the past two seasons and the postseason tournament appearances point to a bright outlook for continued success in the future, and we look forward to supporting her and her staff in that journey in any way we can."

ISU has a 111-70 record under Gillespie's guidance. The Redbirds won the MVC Tournament and appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and were a co-regular season Valley champion this past season.

ISU was 24-9 in 2022-23 and Gillespie was selected MVC Coach of the Year.

"I am incredibly grateful to President Tarhule, Kyle Brennan and Leanna Bordner for their belief in me and the vision we have for our program," Gillespie said. "Our staff and student-athletes have worked diligently to build something extremely special here, and I am blessed to be their coach and leader.

"The past two seasons have been a lot of fun for us and for everyone involved with the program. I could not be more excited for the future of Illinois State women's basketball and am so appreciative of the support from the University and our awesome Redbird fans."

When Gillespie was brought on six years ago, the team was coming off three-straight single-digit win seasons and a 2-28 campaign in 2014-15.

Gillespie turned in ISU's first winning season in six years in her second season, went on to post back-to-back 19-win campaigns during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons before earning an invitation to the WNIT in 2021, the Redbirds' first postseason appearance in eight years.

PHOTOS: Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie