Illinois State women's basketball adds two juco players, two high school commitments

NORMAL — Two of Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie’s junior college transfer success stories earned their way onto the first unit of the Missouri Valley Conference all-star team last season.

While JuJu Redmond has graduated, DeAnna Wilson remains a Redbird and be will joined by two transfers Gillespie believes have similar potential in Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins and Daijah Smith

“We always like to bring in one. This year we happened to bring in two,” Gillespie said. “We’ve been recruiting these young ladies since fall. We really value juco players. They bring a unique perspective to our program and they’re college ready.”

Wright-Gaskins is a 5-foot-9 guard from Shillington, Pa., who played at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., last season. Smith is a 5-11 guard from Gary, Ind., who comes from Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel.

Both will have two years of eligibility at ISU and join Drury transfer Paige Robinson and incoming freshmen Abbie Aalsma and Taylor Veach in the 2022 recruiting class.

Although Gillespie cannot comment specifically on high school players until a national letter of intent is signed, the Redbirds also received commitments from seniors Brooke Coffey of Incarnate Word Academy in St. Louis and Savannah McGowan of Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth, Minn.

“The last six days we’ve gotten five commits,” Gillespie said Tuesday. “We’re on quite a roll.”

Wright-Gaskins was a first team all-Panhandle Conference selection last season after averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. She shot 53 percent from the floor.

“She’s a really gifted athlete, an incredible defender and great rebounder,” said Gillespie. “She will bring a sense of toughness I thought sometimes we were missing a little bit. She’s a really good penetrator. She’s so physical and so strong. We have nothing like her on our team. She will make an immediate impact on our team.”

The ISU coach said Wright-Gaskins’ tenacity is similar to former Redbird Viria Livingston, who led Gillespie’s first Redbird team in rebounding at 6.4 per game in 2017-18 despite standing only 5-8.

Smith averaged 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds to help Wabash Valley to a 28-2 record and earn third team All-American status.

She previously played at Illinois-Chicago, where she scored 10.1 points per outing over nine games in 2020-21 and Indiana State, where she averaged 4.7 points as a freshman in 2018-19.

“Daijah is a really gifted three-level scorer,” Gillespie said. “She can play multiple positions, one through four if need be. She’s really good with the ball and is a really gifted passer. She will be a difference maker for our program.”

The additions of Wright-Gaskins, Smith and Robinson have the ISU coach feeling great about her backcourt.

“Last year I thought our perimeter depth was an issue I wanted to address in the offseason,” said Gillespie. “We definitely have reloaded and loaded up. We will finally be able to play pretty deep on the perimeter. We have a chance to be pretty darn good with everybody returning.”

The Redbirds also return point guard Maya Wong, 3-point specialist Mary Crompton and Jada Stinson in the backcourt. A transfer from Arkansas State, Stinson was limited to nine games last season by injuries.

One guard who is not returning is Kenzie Bowers, who averaged 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds as a freshman. Bowers served as back up point guard to Wong. She played in all 33 games and started two.

“Kenzie wants to be closer to home. We hate losing her,” Gillespie said. “We know her heart is in Kent City, Michigan. We wish her the very best.”

The Redbirds have three commits for the class of 2023 in the 6-2 McGowan, the 6-1 Coffey and 5-8 guard Molly Lenz of Eden Prairie, Minn.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

