Illinois State women's basketball adds four-player recruiting class

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie has signed four players to national letters of intent.

The Redbirds recruiting class includes Brooke Coffey of St. Charles, Missouri, O’Fallon’s Shannon Dowell, Molly Lenz of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Savannah McGowan of Minneapolis.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new Redbirds into our program," said Gillespie. "Each one of these young women are winners on and off the court."

Coffey is a 6-foot-1 guard from Incarnate Word High School. The Red Knights begin the current season with a 68-game winning streak

"Brooke is a versatile guard who will play the three and four for our program,” Gillespie said. “She can stretch the floor with her ability to shoot the 3 and will be one of the best passers that we have ever had in our program."

The 5-10 Dowell averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior at O’Fallon while reaching the 1,000-point career milestone.

"Shannon is a dynamic scoring guard,” said Gillespie. “She has the potential to impact the game on both ends of the floor."

Lenz is a 5-8 point guard.

"Molly is a quintessential point guard. Her basketball IQ is exceptional, and she is a fierce competitor,” Gillespie said.

The 6-2 McGowan also reached 1,000 career points as a junior at Armstrong High School.

"Savannah has a chance to be a force in the Valley,” said Gillespie. “She is a gifted scorer who can dominate the paint and step out and hit the 3."