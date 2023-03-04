TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Illinois State women’s basketball team encountered intense resistance for three quarters from a determined Indiana State squad Saturday at Hulman Center.

In the final quarter, the Redbirds played like champions and earned the Missouri Valley Conference a share of the regular season championship with an 82-71 victory over Indiana State.

ISU improved to 23-7 overall, 17-3 in the MVC and clinched the top seed for next week’s MVC Tournament in Moline. ISU shared the regular season title with Belmont, which has won 14 consecutive games to reach 17-3 in league play.

It is the Redbirds' first MVC regular season crown since 2010.

ISU will open tournament play at 12:02 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds.

“We have been on top the whole 10 weeks. We’ve gotten everyone’s best shot. That’s a grind, that’s tough, paying your dues every single day,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I could not be more proud of this group.”

Senior DeAnna Wilson scored a career-high 26 points to reach 1,000 career points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Redbirds.

“It feels good. It feels surreal,” Wilson said. “I feel like we worked really hard and this is very deserving. It’s hard to win, especially in the MVC. You never know what type of day it’s going to be. Every win is a good win.”

Fourth quarter fireworks

The Redbirds opened the fourth quarter with a Mary Crompton 3-pointer to move ahead 65-56.

A technical on Sycamores coach Chad Killinger led to two Maya Wong free throws followed by a Wong jumper that extended the ISU margin to 72-60.

Kate Bullman and Paige Robinson drilled 3-pointers down the stretch to keep Indiana State (11-18, 6-14 in the MVC) at arm’s length.

“This is a veteran group,” said Gillespie. “They have that refuse to lose mentality.”

ISU was 7 of 14 from 3-point range in the second half after going 1 of 7 the first half.

Robinson totaled 20 points, three steals and three blocks. Wong added 14 points, while Bullman and Crompton added nine each.

Crompton was 3 of 8 from beyond the arc and moved into a tie for second place with Creighton’s Dayna Fitch at 294 career 3-pointers.

Late 2nd quarter rally

The Redbirds faced a 35-25 deficit after a second careless backcourt pass resulted in an Indiana State steal and layup.

“It’s their Senior Night. We knew emotions would be high for them,” Wilson said. “We had to stay the course for what got us here. We stayed us.”

ISU’s leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, Robinson then converted her first shot of the game 3:22 before halftime and followed with a three-point play and two free throws to bring the Redbirds within 35-32.

Wong and Jada Stinson sparked a spurt that allowed ISU to forge a 39-39 tie entering halftime.

Wong drove for a layup, Stinson swiped the inbounds pass and fed Wong for a 3-pointer from the key. With the Redbirds holding for the last shot, Stinson then found a path to the basket for a layup with four seconds showing.

“As much as I want to say we wouldn’t be tight, there is a human nature element to that,” said Gillespie. “I thought if we could get it to one or two possessions at half, we would be OK.”

Numbers game

Anna McKendree more than doubled her season average of 9.6 points with 5 of 7 3-point accuracy and 22 points.

“We came out very aggressive with a lot of energy on the defensive end,” McKendree said. “Our communication wasn’t as good the second half. They have a lot of experienced players.”

Del’Janae Williams added 16 points for Indiana State.

The Sycamores prevailed in the rebounding battle 34-27.

"I'm proud of our effort," said Killinger. "Both times we played the they had to play pretty well to beat us."

ISU closed at 18 of 19 (94.7 percent) at the free throw line, hitting its final 17 in a row.

