Illinois State women win 5th straight as Crompton scores 27

NORMAL – With 1:30 remaining Friday at CEFCU Arena, Illinois State’s Mary Crompton eyed an open 3-point shot and passed instead.

With the Redbirds holding a nine-point lead and milking the clock, it was a wise decision.

It also was a wise choice for Crompton to hoist it up from beyond the arc every chance she got before that.

Crompton connected on 6 of 9 from 3-point range on her way to a career-high matching 27 points to carry ISU to a 78-68 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Indiana State before a crowd of 2,402.

“I can usually tell in the first couple possessions how I’m going to get some space,” Crompton said. “They were rotating pretty hard on our drives because we have some dominant scorers on our team. They think for a second they need to go help on a driver, and it opens me up a little bit. That’s where I got lot of my opens shots tonight.”

Crompton, who scored 26 in Sunday’s win over Belmont, has back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in her career. She vaulted from 13th to a tie for ninth on the MVC all-time 3-pointers list with 266.

“They get so excited when she finally gets an open look and they can get her the ball,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie of her team. “We know once she has it, it’s probably going in.”

With their fifth straight win, the Redbirds improved to 12-5 and 6-1 in the Valley, tied with Northern Iowa for first place.

Impactful shots

Indiana State (7-9, 2-5) trailed just 56-53 late in the third quarter when Crompton swished a trey from the right wing, was fouled and completed the four-point play.

When the Sycamores pulled within 65-63 in the final period, Crompton responded with a 3-pointer and two free throws to push the Redbird margin back to seven.

Crompton also snapped a 17-all tie with four seconds left in the first quarter with, you guessed it, a 3-pointer.

Crompton was 9 of 9 at the free throw line and upped her season scoring average to 12.4. She is shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range.

Sizzling start

ISU led 46-37 at halftime on the strength of 10 of 17 3-point accuracy. The Redbirds connected on a season-high 14 3-pointers in 28 tries.

Kate Bullman nailed three treys and Maya Wong two as six ISU players sank at least one.

“We have very capable shooters,” Gillespie said. “This team is starting to get it. We still have a long way to go. But the way they’re gelling, the way they’re playing for one another, it’s something special. With that, we’re not even close to hitting our ceiling. We have so much left in us, so much we can improve on.”

Robinson returns

Guard Paige Robinson returned to the lineup after sitting out last Sunday’s game at Belmont. Robinson sprained her left (non shooting) wrist on Jan. 12 against Bradley.

Averaging 19 points entering the contest, Robinson was 3 of 11 from the field and contributed eight points and a season-high eight assists.

Bullman surging

Bullman chipped in 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. It was her fifth double figure scoring game of the season and second in succession.

“Kate is playing with such confidence. When she plays like that, she stretches the floor and becomes the best four player in our league,” said Gillespie. “I know how hard this young lady works and the time she puts in. So it’s awesome to see her have success.”

Stinson helping out

Guard Jada Stinson added seven points off the bench and has 16 of her 26 points on the season in the last two games.

“Jada is making a huge difference for us,” Gillespie said. “What she’s doing the last two weeks is going to pay off so much for our team. We’re a little different with her on the floor. We can go a little deeper.”

Vocal crowd

Gillespie was pleased with the Pack the Arena Night crowd.

“The energy within the arena was something. We’ve been looking forward to the Pack the Arena game,” she said. “This type of atmosphere and crowd, this is what these 15 young ladies deserve every single game. We play the game the right way. We’re a team that’s pretty easy to get behind. I thank the community for coming out.”

Sycamores’ successes

Indiana State outrebounded the Redbirds 40-30 with Chelsea Cain grabbing 11 and Mya Glanton seven. Bullman and DeAnna Wilson secured six each to lead ISU.

Cain and Del’Janae Williams paced the Sycamores with 16 points each.

Grant of $150,000

Between the first and second quarters the Kay Yow Cancer Fund presented a $150,000 grant to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in recognition of ISU’s participation in Play4Kay games that have raised money for cancer research.

Feit, Evansville next

Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit and Evansville provide the opposition for ISU in Sunday’s 2 p.m. game at CEFCU Arena.

The Purple Aces are 8-7 and 3-4 in the MVC after Feit produced 28 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 73-56 win over Bradley.

Feit is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

