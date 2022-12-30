Illinois State women use offensive prowess to upend explosive Drake

NORMAL – The Illinois State women’s basketball team opened the door to a Drake comeback several times Friday at CEFCU Arena.

Rescinding that invitation with authority each time sent the Redbirds to an 87-76 victory before a crowd of 1,132 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

“That’s a heckuva win for our program. They are a machine,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “They do what they do and they do it really well. It’s usually a track meet. But I love how our players responded.”

The Redbirds had not played since Dec. 18 and had not won since Dec. 6 but nevertheless improved to 7-4.

“Sometimes I believe breaks are good. It’s a chance to reset mentally and physically,” said Gillespie. “We have had such an unbelievable week of practice. I think that break really helped our team.”

Drake slipped to 5-4. But at least partially because of its rugged nonconference schedule, the Bulldogs were ranked seventh in the national mid-major poll of collegeinsider.com with ISU at No. 16.

Blazing start

The Redbirds shot a toasty 11 of 19 in the opening quarter and canned 6 of 8 from 3-point range while assuming a 29-20 lead after being tied 10-10.

Paige Robinson scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the initial 10 minutes.

“I knew coming into this game we needed to make a statement to the rest of the league,” Robinson said. “Coach gave me a good pep talk before the game. I knew what to expect (in conference play). My teammates gave me a glimpse into how it’s going to be.”

Limping into intermission

ISU enjoyed a 44-26 cushion after a Jasmine-McGinnis Taylor three-point play at the 4:26 mark of the second quarter.

But Drake wasn’t feeling quite so bad after scoring the opening half’s final seven points to whittle its deficit to 49-38.

The Redbirds regrouped at halftime and tallied the first 11 points of the third quarter and held a 60-38 advantage after Robinson scored in the lane.

Drake’s final charge

The Bulldogs pulled within 11 with nine minutes remaining only to watch the Redbirds extend their margin back to 16 on a Mary Crompton 3-pointer with 6:34 to play.

Drake whittled the ISU lead to 80-73 with 1:21 left. But Redbird freshman Abbie Aalsma, in the game after point guard Maya Wong fouled out, sank two critical free throws with 1:17 remaining.

“I can’t stress enough it was a team win,” Gillespie said. “I though every single person that checked in made a positive contribution. I thought our bench was outstanding. We wanted to be the tougher and more connected team, and I think we were.”

Crompton hits milestone

A graduate student, Crompton hit the 1,000-point career milestone in the third quarter.

ISU’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, Crompton was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc while scoring 20 points. Crompton is the 30th women’s player in school history to reach 1,000 points and stands at 1,003.

“It’s really exciting. Just having my teammates so excited for me makes it even more special,” said Crompton. “There have been a lot of people come in and out of this program that have helped me do that. I’m really thankful to have great coaches and great support.”

Crompton’s first points as a Redbird came in 2018 on an assist from Katrina Beck, who is now an ISU assistant coach.

Wong draws pair of nines

Wong contributed nine points and a career-high nine assists in 30 minutes.

“Nine assists and four turnovers. Maya was really good,” Gillespie said “When Maya plays at that level, we’re a different team.”

Cooling off the ‘Dogs

ISU held Drake, which entered the contest at a shiny 50.4 percent from the field, to 41.8 percent (23 of 55).

The Bulldogs had ranked 12th nationally at 83.4 points per game.

Numbers game

ISU, which topped 80 points for the first time this season, also received 10 points and six rebounds from Kate Bullman and nine points and eight rebounds from DeAnna Wilson.

The Redbirds finished at 44.4 percent from the field (28 of 63) and 52.4 percent from 3-point range (11 of 21).

Anna Miller contributed a team-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench for Drake. Grace Berg scored 17 points despite being limited to 23 minutes by foul trouble. Maggie Bair had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Back at it

ISU celebrates the New Year with a 2 p.m. Valley game against Northern Iowa on Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

The Panthers are 6-4 overall and opened their conference season Friday with an 83-64 win at Bradley.

