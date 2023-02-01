Illinois State women turn up defense ahead of rematch with Bradley

NORMAL – The evidence is mounting, and Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie isn’t fighting the rising tide.

“We really are,” said Gillespie when asked if her team is playing better defense. “We’re playing great team defense.”

The Redbirds have held three straight opponents to 46 points or less while running their winning streak to eight.

Atop the Missouri Valley Conference at the halfway point of the league race, ISU is 15-5 overall and 9-1 in the Valley entering Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. matchup with Bradley at CEFCU Arena.

“We’re learning how to play defense as a team. It takes a little while,” junior forward Kate Bullman said. “Normally it develops throughout the season. We work on defense a majority of our practices every single day. It just comes with practicing with each other every day.”

Gillespie traces the Redbirds’ defensive surge to a 70-56 road win over Belmont on Jan. 15.

“Something clicked with us,” she said. “Our approach has been really good that every game is important no matter who we’re playing. I think our leadership has been outstanding with that.”

Bullman leads ISU with 28 blocks and is fourth with 15 steals. At a mobile 6-foot-2, Bullman gives Gillespie options when handing out defensive assignments.

“She’s so versatile. She can guard one through five,” said the ISU coach, whose team ranks second in the MVC at 60.1 points allowed per game. “To have a player like that on your team is invaluable.”

Bullman, who had 15 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and three steals in a win over Valparaiso last season, is just the fourth player in school history to reach 100 career blocks with 101.

“I don’t know why, but I’ve always been a shot blocker,” Bullman said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do in basketball. It’s a timing thing. I don’t know how to explain it other than that.”

Although Bradley is 3-18 overall and in the Valley cellar at 0-10, ISU remembers a hard-fought 60-50 win over the Braves on Jan. 12 in Peoria. The Redbirds trailed in the fourth quarter before scoring the game’s final 11 points.

“It’s a huge rivalry game,” said Gillespie. “We’re playing with a pretty big target. We’re everyone’s big game now. There is great responsibility with that.”

Two areas of ISU focus from the first Bradley game will be Caroline Waite and Daija Powell. Waite canned four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points. Powell grabbed 10 rebounds, five from the offensive glass.

ISU graduate student guard Mary Crompton is sixth in Valley history with 270 career 3-pointers. Hitting eight more 3s would elevate Crompton to third.

Injury update

ISU sophomore Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor missed the past two games and will not play Thursday because of a stress reaction in her shin.

“We’re taking it week by week and hoping for the best,” Gillespie said. “Every Monday we will reevaluate with our doctors and see where she’s at.”

McGinnis-Taylor had been the primary post backup to starter DeAnna Wilson. Her absence opens up playing time for Hannah Kelle and Chloe Van Zeeland.

“They both played really well against Valpo,” said Gillespie. “It will be foul driven and matchup driven. Both of those players have an opportunity to step up and help us out.”

Gillespie also confirmed sophomore Lexi Boles and freshman Taylor Veach, who have not played all season because of injuries, will stay on the sideline and redshirt this season.

