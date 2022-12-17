Illinois State women take on Green Bay

NORMAL — One nonconference game remains before the Illinois State women’s basketball team opens Missouri Valley Conference play on Dec. 30 against Drake.

Despite a favorable 6-3 record, the Redbirds have plenty of items on their improvement wish list for Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest against Green Bay at CEFCU Arena.

“I think before conference it’s important we have better consistency each game,” ISU graduate student guard Mary Crompton said. “You’ve seen us compete with some good teams, some Big Ten teams. Every single game we have to show up with the same consistency and play at the highest level we know we can.”

Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie is glad to turn the page on final exams.

“We finished strong academically. That’s been the big point of emphasis this week,” she said. “I like this week because it gives us time to do a lot of individual work with some of our players that when you’re in a full day of class you don’t tend to get. We’ve been really working on getting better as a team.”

ISU stayed close to a 9-2 Purdue team before faltering in the fourth quarter during a 64-51 defeat last Sunday.

“I love how we played at Purdue. We just didn’t make shots down the stretch,” said Gillespie. “If Mary and Paige (Robinson) shoot average, it’s a different game. I love what we’re doing defensively.”

Crompton also is optimistic about the remainder of the season.

“As I’ve seen with all my years here, we’re a team that gets better throughout the season,” said ISU’s all-time 3-pointers leader. “It’s happened every single year I’ve been here.”

Green Bay also sports a 6-3 record. ISU is ranked No. 12 in the collegeinsider.com mid-major poll, while the Phoenix are No. 25.

“We have a tall task at hand on Sunday. Green Bay is a storied mid-major program,” Gillespie said. “They play extremely hard and pose some unique challenges. They are really physical. Everyone on the floor will look to post up, which we haven’t seen a ton of this year.”

Green Bay is lethal at the free throw line, leading all of Division I at 85.1 percent. Yet the Phoenix are 341st of 350 Division I programs at 11.2 free throw attempts per game.

The balanced Green Bay scoring attack features 5-foot-8 senior Sydney Levy at 10.4 points, 6-0 sophomore Maddy Schreiber at 9.8 and 5-10 senior Hailey Oskey at 9.7 and a team-best 5.4 rebounds.

Robinson paces ISU with a 20.8 scoring average. Crompton is next at 10.9 with DeAnna Wilson at 10.0 while also grabbing a team-high 7.4 rebounds.

ISU also will start those three along with Maya Wong and Kate Bullman and will regain the services of Hannah Kelle, who sat out the Purdue game because of illness.

The Redbirds and Phoenix have two common opponents.

ISU defeated Wisconsin 62-57, while Green Bay topped the Badgers 70-60. The Phoenix won 73-70 over Saint Louis, a squad that bested the Redbirds 75-65.

Photos: ISU women's basketball learns of first round NCAA tournament opponent