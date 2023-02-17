DES MOINES, Iowa — A good start quickly turned bad for the Illinois State women's basketball team Saturday at Knapp Center.

The Redbirds led by nine after one quarter but trailed by eight at the half and dropped an 83-67 Missouri Valley Conference game to Drake in front of 2,623.

ISU fell to 19-7 overall and into a tie for first place in the MVC with Northern Iowa at 13-3. The winner of Sunday's Belmont at Missouri State game also will be 13-3.

The Redbirds were outscored 25-8 in the second quarter as Drake carried a 38-30 margin into halftime, and the Bulldogs (16-8, 11-5) would not be caught

Rebounding was a major issue for ISU as Drake held a commanding 44-25 advantage on the boards.

Mary Crompton paced the Redbirds with 17 points. Freshman Abbie Aalsma contributed 12 off the bench. Kate Bullman and Maya Wong added 10 apiece.

ISU leading scorer Paige Robinson hit just 1 of 11 shots and was limited to a season-low two points. Robinson was held under double figures for just the third tie all season.

Drake received 18 points from Anna Miller, 17 from Grace Berg, 14 from Maggie Bair and 13 from Katie Dinnebier.

Bair hauled down 14 rebounds, while Bullman led ISU with seven.

The Bulldogs shot 51 percent from the field (31 of 61) to 41.5 percent for the Redbirds (27 of 65).

