ILLINOIS STATE BASKETBALL

Illinois State women start season with exhibition against Indianapolis

  • 0
WILSON VS SIU

Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson takes the ball to the basket against Southern Illinois' Abby Brockmeyer during last season's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

 DOUG DEVOE PHOTO

NORMAL — Preseason injuries will limit the Illinois State women’s basketball team to nine players for Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. season-opening exhibition against Division II Indianapolis at Redbird Arena.

It will not, however, limit Coach Kristen Gillespie plan for her Redbirds to run.

“It’s been a big point of emphasis to push the pace a little bit,” Gillespie said. “If we have to call a timeout or sub, we will.”

NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball

Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson (24) looks to shoot as Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament on March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. 

Redbirds available for the exhibition, which features free spectator admission, are returning starters Mary Crompton, DeAnna Wilson, Kate Bullman and Maya Wong from last season’s 19-14 team that won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and played in the NCAA Tournament.

Also suiting up will be Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Lauren Cohen, Abbie Aalsma and transfers Paige Robinson and Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins.

“It’s about us to see where we’re at,” Gillespie said. “We scrimmaged Butler last Sunday and are we better than last Sunday? That is our hope.”

DeAnna Wilson vs. Bradley

Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson high fives a row of young Redbird fans during pregame introductions last season before a game against Bradley in Peoria.

The ISU coach said Jada Stinson, Chloe Van Zeeland and Hannah Kelle are “inching their way back” and "moving in the right direction" from injuries and could be ready for the Nov. 10 regular season opener at Dayton.

Lexi Boles and Taylor Veach are sidelined indefinitely. The Redbirds earlier lost transfer guard Daijah Smith to a season-ending knee injury.

Indianapolis posted a 10-17 record last season and is picked for sixth in the preseason poll of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

The top returning Greyhounds are 6-foot senior Sadie Hill (12.9 points per game in 2021-22) and 5-6 junior Marissa Knobloch (9.8).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

