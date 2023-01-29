Illinois State women ride defense to victory over Illinois-Chicago

CHICAGO — The Illinois State women's basketball team allowed just one second-quarter point en route to a 55-42 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.

The Redbirds held the Flames to 25 percent shooting from the field while winning their eighth straight game.

At 15-5 overall, ISU leads the MVC at 9-1 and is 6-0 in conference road games.

The Redbirds held an 11-10 lead after one quarter and carried a 21-11 margin into halftime after UIC missed all 10 of its shots from the floor in the period.

The Flames (12-9, 4-6) led for just 23 seconds.

DeAnna Wilson paced ISU with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Kate Bullmann contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Paige Robinson and Mary Crompton added 12 points each.

The Redbirds shot 48.8 percent from the floor and won the rebounding battle 31-26.

Coached by former ISU player Ashleen Bracey, the Flames received 10 points apiece from Josie Filer and Jaida McCloud.

