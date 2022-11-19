Illinois State women play host to Big Ten's Wisconsin

NORMAL – Happy to secure a home-and-home with Wisconsin, Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie confronts the challenge of how to tackle the Badgers in a 2 p.m. game Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

“Any time a mid-major can get a home-and-home with a Big Ten team, it’s a big deal,” Gillespie said. “They’re bigger at almost every position and a little bit stronger than us, but we knew what we were signing up for. It’s a great chance to test the waters early on to see where we’re at.”

ISU is 2-0, while Wisconsin’s 3-1 record includes a 103-48 deconstruction of Bradley.

“I’m sure it will expose some things we need to continue to work on,” said Gillespie, whose team lost to the Badgers 70-60 last season in Wisconsin. “Ultimately, our schedule is built to have great success late February into March.”

Redbird freshman guard Abbie Aalsma is from Waupun, Wisconsin, about an hour away from the Wisconsin campus in Madison.

“It’s very exciting to me. I always wanted to play Wisconsin,” Aalsma said. “Now we’re doing it here at our place. It’s really awesome. I’m really pumped up for it.”

Aalsma has been a key contributor off the bench in the early going with six scholarship players sidelined by injuries.

“Abbie is still trying to get everything figured out from both ends of the floor,” said Gillespie. “But she has some natural abilities you can’t teach. She’s ultra athletic. She’s going to eventually become probably our premier perimeter defender, and she can score at all the levels. Her confidence, she gets in the way of herself a little bit. But that’s typical for a freshman.”

Aalsma believes the experience of a summer on campus and preseason practices have allowed her to settle in to college basketball.

“I think I’m really getting better at playing freer and keeping it simple and playing how I know how to,” she said. “It definitely helps to be able to play and learn how to do the best I can in the role I’ve been given so far.”

ISU will be up to nine scholarship players and walk-on Lauren Cohen on Sunday with the return of senior forward Hannah Kelle. According to Gillespie, senior guard Jada Stinson is nearing a return and could be back in uniform for the team’s three upcoming games in Las Vegas Nov. 25-27.

The Redbird scoring has been concentrated in the trio of Paige Robinson, DeAnna Wilson and Mary Crompton thus far with a combined 92 of the team’s 145 points.

Wisconsin is led by the 15.3 points per game of 5-foot-10 freshman Maty Wilke with 6-4 freshman Serah Williams at 13.8 and 6-0 senior Julie Pospisilova at 12.5.

The Badgers have a plus 6.5 rebounding margin, while ISU is minus 9.0.

“Transition defense and rebounding are going to be huge on Sunday,” Gillespie said.

Fans are asked to wear white to the “White Out” game. T-shirts will be given to the first 500 fans.