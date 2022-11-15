Illinois State women overcome sluggish start to dump St. Thomas

NORMAL – After a 20-point St. Thomas first quarter, Kristen Gillespie implored her Illinois State women’s basketball team for better defense.

The Redbirds delivered that and an offensively dominant fourth quarter to cast aside St. Thomas 71-56 Tuesday at CEFCU Arena.

“I just challenged them,” said Gillespie with a smile that suggested more direct language was used. “The first quarter we were a step slow. We looked a little disinterested. I thought we responded.”

ISU did not allow the Tommies (1-2) to score more than 13 points in any of the final three quarters while improving to 2-0.

St. Thomas finished the first quarter on a 16-4 run for a 20-12 lead.

“We just played Dayton, and Dayton is a different (type) team,” said ISU post player DeAnna Wilson. “We had to adjust, and the adjustment just took a little longer.”

Trimming the deficit

It was ISU’s turn to finish a quarter strongly in the second.

St. Thomas led 29-20 but the Redbirds pulled within 32-31 when freshman Abbie Aalsma nailed a jumper from the wing in transition at the halftime buzzer.

Grabbing the lead

A Maya Wong 3-pointer after a drive and kick assist from Aalsma handed ISU a 45-38 third-quarter lead.

ISU’s 49-43 lead entering the fourth quarter was trimmed to four between periods when it was ruled a Mary Crompton basket at the shot clock buzzer should have been ruled a shot clock violation.

Robinson brings scoring punch

Graduate transfer Paige Robinson scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as ISU led by as many as 17.

“My game against Dayton was not the best,” Robinson said of a nine-point outing on 2 of 11 shooting. “I let my game come to me. The team looked to me for scoring. That was my role tonight.”

Double-double for Wilson

Wilson recorded her second double-double in as many games with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She added four steals and two blocks.

“D was outstanding,” said Gillespie, who again had just eight scholarship players available because of injuries. “She is a force, especially when teams play her one-on-one in the post.”

Opichka efficient

Sammy Opichka paced the Tommies with 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The sophomore was 6 of 6 from both the field and the free throw line. Keeping with the theme, Opichka also had six turnovers.

Banner evening

Before starting lineups were introduced, ISU raised updated banners to the rafters adding 2022 to the list of Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.

Badgers up next

ISU returns to CEFCU Arena on Sunday for a 2 p.m. game with Wisconsin.