COLUMBIA, Mo. – Coach Kristen Gillespie thought her Illinois State basketball team’s accomplishments warranted a first-round home game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

When that expected home contest turned into a road game at Missouri, Gillespie and her team have had to adjust their mindset.

“I was really hoping we would get to host. I don’t know the rationale, the rhyme or reason,” Gillespie said. “You think you win 24 games and you win your league, you might get to host. No, and our reward is to be shipped away to an SEC school. I was disappointed with that.”

The 24-8 Redbirds meet 17-13 Missouri on Thursday in a 7 p.m. matchup at Mizzou Arena.

“It’s a great opportunity for our program to go to Mizzou and test the waters against a program like that,” said Gillespie.

While ISU shared the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship with Belmont at 17-3, the Tigers were 6-10 in the rugged Southeastern Conference.

The Redbirds’ dreams of a second straight NCAA Tournament berth were dashed in a semifinal loss to eventual champion Drake in the MVC Tournament.

“It was disappointing,” Gillespie said. “It was a rough 24 hours.”

The WNIT offers ISU a chance to extend its season and an opportunity for Redbird graduate student Paige Robinson to extend her career.

“I think we’re preparing well for it,” said Robinson, whose four seasons at Division II Drury and one at ISU place her among the top 100 NCAA women’s basketball scorers of all-time. “We have a lot of confidence going in. Just because it’s an SEC school doesn’t mean they’re better than us.

“We’re going to play our game and not be too worried about who the opponent is. We’ve got to be us. It worked throughout the season. We’ve got to continue that in the postseason.”

Robinson proved her game was Division I worthy by averaging 18.7 points at ISU and earning MVC Player of the Year honors.

“I had high expectations coming to a team that won the conference championship last year. Obviously, that was a goal for us this year,” Robinson said. “Just so much more than that happened this season I couldn’t have ever asked for at any other place. I’m just thankful it’s here.”

Robinson has been part of a stable starting lineup that has stayed the same in 30 of 32 games with fellow graduate student Mary Crompton, senior DeAnna Wilson and juniors Maya Wong and Kate Bullman.

Robinson sat out one game with a thumb injury, and Wong and Bullman came off the bench on Senior Night so other seniors could start.

Missouri is coached by former ISU coach Robin Pingeton, who has led the Tigers for 13 years since leaving the Redbirds. Jenny Putnam, an ISU assistant under Pingeton, still works with Pingeton as a Missouri assistant.

Averaging 65.3 points and giving up 62.2, Missouri is led by 6-foot-1 senior Hayley Frank, who averages 15.3 points and shoots 41 percent from 3-point range.

“Hayley Frank is outstanding as their four player so Kate will have her hands full,” Gillespie said of ISU’s member of the Valley’s All-Defensive team. “They shoot the ball really well and run a five out (of the lane) motion. We have to come ready to guard the (3-point) line.”

Lauren Hansen, a 5-8 senior, adds 13.3 points for the Tigers, and 6-1 junior Sara-Rose Smith is the top rebounder at 6.5. SEC All-Freshman team choice Ashton Judd shoots 45 percent from beyond the arc off the bench.

ISU hopes to gain additional use of 6-3 post player Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, who saw four minutes of action over two games in the MVC Tournament after missing more than a month because of injury.

“A little bit, but we’re still really cautious,” Gillespie said. “I don’t know if it’s fully healed. I know she really wants to get out there and play.”

National honor for Crompton

Crompton, the MVC women's basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year who ranks second on the all-time conference list for 3-pointers, picked up an additional honor Wednesday when she was selected a first team Division I Academic All-American.

Crompton is the first Redbird in program history to be named Academic All-America first team after being a third team selection a year ago.

Only Crompton and Beth Landes Ehresman (1980) have been honored with Academic All-America status in program history.

Crompton is among five student-athletes on the list who maintain a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

She is currently pursuing her master's degree in biology after having graduated in three years with a bachelor's degree in physiology, neuroscience and behavior in May 2021.

In 2021, Crompton was among 14 students to be named a Robert G. Bone Scholar, ISU's highest undergraduate honor.

