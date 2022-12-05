Illinois State women look to rebound in matinee battle with Missouri-St. Louis

NORMAL — After an ill-timed offensive drought cost the Illinois State women’s basketball team a game Saturday, the Redbirds will try to reignite their scoring firepower on Tuesday.

ISU, which went over eight fourth-quarter minutes without scoring in a 75-65 loss to Saint Louis, returns home to take on Division II Missouri-St. Louis in an 11 a.m. Education Day nonconference matchup at CEFCU Arena.

“It was the perfect storm. It was not a great health week,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “We had four main kids sick last week. They are feeling a little better. We’re getting healthier by the minute.”

The Redbirds were 5-0 for their best start since 1973 before dropping the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament championship game to the hosts and falling to 5-2 with the Saint Louis verdict.

“We did not do enough to win the game. They outplayed us,” Gillespie said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well (31 percent), but defensively we were not good. That’s why we lost. It was very disappointing, but I hope we learn from it and it won’t happen again.”

ISU graduate student Mary Crompton set the school record for career 3-pointers on the Las Vegas trip. Crompton bumped Kristi Cirone to second on the list and stands at 235 career threes.

Crompton, who is averaging 12.0 points, leads the Missouri Valley Conference and is 13th nationally with 52.5 percent accuracy (21 of 40) from 3-point range.

Graduate transfer Paige Robinson has navigated a seamless transition from Division II to Division I and leads the MVC at 20.9 points per outing. A former All-American at Drury, Robinson faced UMSL nine times over four seasons and won eight.

UMSL, which is counting Tuesday’s game as an exhibition, is 2-5.

The Tritons are led in scoring by 5-foot-5 sophomore Jalysa Stokes at 12.1 with 5-9 freshman Morgan Ramthun at 10.3 and 6.1 rebounds. Kiara Stewart, a 6-0 senior, is UMSL’s top rebounder at 9.3.

Section 115 in CEFCU Arena will be for general admission, player guests, and season ticket holders during Tuesday's contest. All additional general admission seating can be found in the north and south end zones of the upper bowl in CEFCU Arena.