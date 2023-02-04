NORMAL — During Illinois State’s nine-game winning streak, the Redbirds have won three of the past four games by exactly 32 points, including Thursday’s 84-52 thrashing of Bradley.

In fact, ISU’s last seven wins have all been by at least 10 points.

“I thought there were ebbs and flows in the game where I thought we let up a little bit,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said after the win over Bradley boosted ISU to 16-5 overall and 10-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. “If we want to achieve our goals we have to play every possession like the game is on the line. I thought we were just OK at that.”

The Redbirds will attempt to play up to that high standard in Sunday’s 2 p.m. MVC game against Murray State at CEFCU Arena.

The annual Play4Kay game will raise money for cancer research and honor cancer survivors. Admission is $1 and spectators are encouraged to wear pink.

ISU guard Mary Crompton says she likes the fact Gillespie is demanding.

“She got on us even up 20. That’s because she has a really high expectation of us and really high expectations for what we can accomplish this year. If we are taking every single possession, we’re going to end up at a really good place in March.”

Crompton has risen to fifth on the MVC career 3-pointers list with 275. With three more on Sunday, Crompton would be alone in third place. Former Bradley player Gabi Haack is the Valley record-holder with 314, while Creighton’s Dayna Fitch holds down second at 294.

ISU will have to contend with quite the shooter as well on Sunday. Murray State’s Katelyn Young leads the league at 20.9 points per game and is second at 8.3 rebounds.

“She’s outstanding. We haven’t seen a post player like her,” Gillespie said of the 6-foot-1 junior from Oakwood. “She does a great job of stretching the floor, and she can take you off the bounce. We’re going to be up for a huge challenge.”

Macey Turley, a 5-6 senior, is Murray State’s top 3-point shooting threat at 41.3 percent and scores at a 10.6 clip. A 6-0 junior, Hannah McKay contributes averages of 9.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The Racers are 11-9 overall and 4-7 in the MVC with an 0-5 mark in conference road games.

ISU boasts the Valley’s No. 2 scorer in Paige Robinson (18.3) and No. 8 rebounder in DeAnna Wilson (7.6).

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.