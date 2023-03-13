NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball team will be visiting a couple of former Redbirds on Thursday in Columbia, Missouri.

ISU will take on Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mizzou Arena in an opening-round game of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers are coached by former ISU coach Robin Pingeton. Jenny Putnam, an assistant for seven seasons with the Redbirds under Pingeton, is a Missouri assistant coach.

Missouri sports a 17-13 record, while ISU is 24-8 after Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal loss to eventual champion Drake.

"I know we're going to be ready (for the WNIT)," said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said after that defeat. "I think we're pretty darn good. Let's go make some noise."

The Redbirds will try to become the fourth team in school history and the first since 2010 to reach 25 victories.

Pingeton is in her 13th year at Missouri and owns a 224-180 record with the Tigers. She was 144-81 in seven seasons at ISU.

Missouri scores an average of 65.3 points while giving up 62.2. The Tigers play in the rugged Southeastern Conference.

Hayley Frank, a 6-foot-1 senior, leads Missouri at 15.3 points per game and is a 41 percent 3-point shooter.

Lauren Hansen, a 5-8 senior, adds 13.3 points, while 6-1 junior Sara-Rose Smith is the top rebounder at 6.5 per outing.

MVC Player of the Year Paige Robinson paces ISU at 18.7 points with DeAnna Wilson at 12.8 and Mary Crompton at 10.9.

Wilson is the top rebounder at 7.1. with Kate Bullman at 6.3.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.