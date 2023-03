EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Illinois State women's basketball team moved within one win of a Missouri Valley Conference championship Thursday with a 73-56 victory over Evansville at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

ISU improved to 22-7 overall. The Redbirds remain tied with Belmont atop the MVC at 16-3.

If ISU closes the regular season with a win Saturday at Indiana State, the Redbirds would clinch a share of the Valley championship as well as the top seed in the MVC Tournament.

Paige Robinson topped ISU with 26 points. DeAnna Wilson scored 23.

The Redbirds led 39-29 at the half and extended that advantage to 58-38 in the third quarter with the help of 3-pointers from Kate Bullman, Mary Crompton and Robinson.

Evansville (11-17, 6-13) could get no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Normal Community High School product Abby Feit led the Purple Aces with 14 points and Elly Morgan had 12.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.