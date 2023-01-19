Illinois State women forge onward as Robinson recovers

NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team has established its ability to play well — and even win — without the services of leading scorer Paige Robinson.

Whether the Redbirds will need to prove that again in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game against Indiana State at CEFCU Arena remains to be seen.

Robinson sprained her left (non shooting) wrist during last week’s win at Bradley. She returned to the game to spark an ISU triumph but sat out Sunday’s 70-56 win over preseason MVC favorite Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Paige suffered a pretty severe sprain of her wrist in the Bradley game and was not able to play Sunday,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. “It is getting better. She’s getting the range of motion back. There is a possibility she could play this weekend. It’s a day by day situation.”

Without Robinson’s 19.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, ISU stormed out to a 21-4 lead over Belmont through one quarter.

“Everybody really stepped up. Defensively, we were absolutely outstanding,” said Gillespie, whose team is 11-5 overall and tied for first in the Valley at 5-1. “What we’ve been saying is if we’ll be that committed to guarding as a team, even when we go in droughts where we can’t score, we’re still going to be OK.”

Graduate student Mary Crompton nailed seven 3-pointers against Belmont on her way to 26 points. ISU’s career 3-pointers leader, Crompton is up to 13th on the MVC all-time 3-pointers list with 260.

“The mentality going into that game was a lot of the focus in our practices,” Crompton said. “Every single day we were really locked in and had great practices leading up to that game.

"We know we’re a very versatile team, and we have a lot of scorers that can do it in different ways. We got a lot of confidence, especially in the opening possessions where we had multiple people scoring. That kind of carried us through the rest of the game.”

Gillespie believes the Belmont win gave her team “a huge burst of confidence that we went into hostile territory and were able to pull out a won. We’ve always had a really good player: Simone Goods, TeTe (Maggett), JuJu (Redmond). Paige is kind of that next line. But we have an unbelievable cast around her.”

Of particular significance was the nine points of guard Jada Stinson, who had a combined 10 points in her first 11 games.

“It hasn’t been easy for J with all of her injuries and getting back in the flow, but I thought she really locked in and played to her strengths and played to our team’s strengths,” said the ISU coach. “When she does that, she really makes a great impact on our team.”

The Redbirds will certainly welcome Robinson back to the court as soon as she is able.

“Obviously, Paige adds so much depth to our team and we’re better with her,” Crompton said. “It’s good to know we have a lot of strong pieces, and we can compete at the highest level in our league with or without her.”

Indiana State holds a 7-8 overall record and is 2-4 in Valley play.

The Sycamores are led by the 13.3 points per outing of 5-foot-8 senior Del’Janae Williams, the 11.6 points of 6-0 senior Chelsea Cain and the 9.9 of 5-7 senior Anna McKendree.

“We’ve got to guard them. They are really athletic,” said Gillespie. “We need to be able to get out and knock down shots in our transition.”

Friday’s game features free admission on Pack The Arena night.

Fans are encouraged to weak black to match the team's specialty black uniforms.

The Redbird Student-Athlete Advisory Council will collect non-perishable food items and self-care products to donate to the School Street food pantry.

