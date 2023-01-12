Illinois State women finish with a flourish to topple Bradley

PEORIA — In desperate need of a spark to cast aside upset-minded Bradley, the Illinois State women’s basketball team received two Thursday at Renaissance Coliseum.

First, TaShonna Wright-Gaskins blocked two shots and completed a three-point play before Paige Robinson scored seven straight points to send the Redbirds to a 60-50 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

Bradley entered the contest 3-12 overall with losses of 19, 29, 18 and 33 points in MVC play. Yet the Braves led twice in the fourth quarter at 47-46 and 50-49.

“This is a huge rivalry game. I learned that real quick when I got the job,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “What we tried to instill in our players this week is don’t get caught up in they haven’t won a conference game. It would be a great win for them. We need to come in and take care of business.”

The Redbirds (10-5 overall) have won three straight road games and are tied with Missouri State and Northern Iowa atop the Valley standings at 4-1.

"I love our resolve," said Gillespie. "We just keep finding ways to win."

Wright-Gaskins chips in

Wright-Gaskins erased a slim Bradley lead with a driving basket, was fouled and converted the three-point play for a 49-47 ISU edge.

The junior college transfer then blocked two shots on one Braves possession.

“T had some great plays strung together,” said Gillespie. “T is such an energy kid. She does things no one on our team can do. I was so impressed with her being locked in. We don’t win this game without here.”

Wright-Gaskins finished with five points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

“Defensively, that’s where my role comes in,” she said. “When we had good communication and good energy, it pumped me up to help take over the defense. That’s where I can find myself. I feel as though defense comes first in basketball. If you don’t have defense, there’s no winning the game.”

Robinson takes tumble

Robinson left the game at the 8:55 mark of the third quarter after crashing along with a Bradley player into fans sitting in courtside chairs in pursuit of a loose ball.

After receiving tape on her left wrist and thumb from athletic trainer Racquel Cabrera, Robinson was back on the court with 4:53 to play in the period.

“I couldn’t move my thumb. It was kind of weird shooting, but I figured it out down the stretch. That’s all that matters,” Robinson said. “I’ll be good to go next game. No worries. Nothing serious.”

Robinson did not score the remainder of the third quarter but came through with nine of her 15 points in the final period.

After a Ruba Abo Hashesh 3-pointer handed Bradley a 50-49 margin with 3:50 showing, Robinson sank two free throws, scored off a drive and swished a 3-pointer for a 56-50 Redbird advantage.

“I wouldn’t say stagnant, but we were held scoreless for a while,” Robinson said. “I just wanted to kind of take over and attack the rim a little bit more. Once we started to attack the rim, a lot more opened up for us. That got us better looks down the stretch.”

“Paige hit some key shots,” said Gillespie. “It’s great to have players that want to step up when the game is on the line and do whatever it takes to help you win.”

Maya Wong put Bradley away on a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left as ISU scored the game’s final 11 points.

Wilson’s big first half

DeAnna Wilson, who led all rebounders with 13, scored all 12 of her points in the first half as ISU carried a 32-25 lead into the break.

The Redbirds took advantage of Bradley not helping on Wilson when she got the ball inside in the opening half. Yet Wilson attempted just two second-half shots.

“We’ve got to continue to play through her. I have to do better putting a point of emphasis on that,” Gillespie said. “A couple of her touches were bad passes, and she kind of faded the few times she got clean (second half) looks.”

Waiteing game

Caroline Waite topped Bradley with 19 points. Isis Fitch added 10 points and Daija Powell grabbed 10 rebounds.

ISU outrebounded the Braves 40-38 and committed 15 turnovers, four more than the home team.

Next up Music City

ISU tries to complete a 4-0 road swing with its first MVC game against conference newcomer Belmont on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bruins (7-9, 3-2) were voted first in the league’s preseason poll with ISU second.

Photos: ISU women's basketball learns of first round NCAA tournament opponent