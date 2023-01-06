Illinois State women finish strong for MVC win over Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Paige Robinson made a successful return to the Ozarks and Illinois State's Kristen Gillespie secured her 200th win as a head coach Thursday as the Redbirds rallied for a 67-63 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Missouri State at Great Southern Bank Arena.

A former Division II All-American at nearby Drury, Robinson produced 22 points, five rebounds and five assists as ISU moved to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the Valley.

Gillespie's 200 wins as a head coach includes 95 at ISU, 51 at Lewis and 54 at Benedictine.

Missouri State (7-5, 2-1) led by eight at halftime and struck the Redbirds with buzzer-beating baskets at the close of each of the first three quarters.

ISU outscored the Bears 22-15 in the fourth quarter.

Maya Wong scored 16 points for the Redbirds, including a crucial 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining that upped the ISU lead to 59-55. Wong sank all seven of her free throws.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor topped the Redbirds with six rebounds off the bench as Missouri State enjoyed a 50-32 margin on the boards.

Kennedy Taylor totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds, Indya Green 12 points and 13 rebounds and Sydney Wilson 11 points and seven boards for the Bears.

ISU made up for its rebounding woes by outshooting Missouri State from the field (44.6 percent to 36.6) and hitting 13 of 17 free throws to just 4 of 14 for the home team.

The Redbirds' nine turnovers were five less than the Bears' 14.

ISU next takes on Southern Illinois on Saturday in Carbondale in a 2 p.m. start at Banterra Center.

