MOLINE – Returning to the scene of the celebration will undoubtedly put a smile on the faces of the Illinois State women’s basketball team.

Yet as the Redbirds step back into Vibrant Arena as the defending Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champions, the goal is to still be smiling late Sunday afternoon.

“It was important for us last year to win it. But we put ourselves in a better spot this year,” said ISU junior guard Maya Wong. “We know for 10 weeks straight we played at a pretty high level of basketball. Keep doing what we do every single day, and we should take care of business. But we have to put the work in first.”

Winning the event and the accompanying NCAA Tournament bid as a No. 4 seed in 2022, the Redbirds carry the No. 1 seed and will meet No. 8 Murray State (15-15) in the quarterfinal round Friday at 12:02 p.m.

The Racers demolished Evansville 88-46 in Thursday’s opening round contest.

“Obviously, it’s a completely different environment than the rest of the season,” said graduate student guard Mary Crompton, the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. “It’s really intense back-to-back-to-back games if you’re playing for the championship. Having that experience from last year and knowing what it takes to play well at that level is really going to help us this year.”

The Redbirds had to prepare for both Murray State and Evansville leading up to the tournament.

“Our focus is mainly making sure we’re in a great rhythm,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie, who was named the MVC Coach of the Year. “It’s more about us than who we play.”

The Redbirds defeated Murray State 79-73 on Feb. 5 at CEFCU Arena in the teams’ only matchup of the season.

ISU held Racers’ first team all-MVC performer Katelyn Young to 13 points, but guard Macey Turley hit four 3-pointers on her way to 23 points.

Paige Robinson, this year's MVC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, led the Redbirds in that game with 24 points. DeAnna Wilson, a second team MVC selection, added 16 and Kate Bullman a career-high 16.

“Murray State was a month ago so it’s a little more refreshing and we’re going to tweak some of the things,” Gillespie said.

The ISU coach believes last season’s success at Moline is powerful fuel for more this week.

“They know they can do it. They know how to handle the pressure,” said Gillespie. “They know the feeling of winning. There’s not a better feeling than punching your ticket to the NCAA Tournament, and I know they desperately want to get back.”

ISU expects to regain the services of 6-foot-3 junior Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, at least on a limited basis. McGinnis-Taylor was the primary backup to Wilson in the post but has not played since Jan. 22 because of a stress reaction in her shin.

“She’s going to try,” Gillespie said. “It would be very limited minutes. It would be need based only. She’s not going to get to play to normal minutes. It’s better than nothing.”

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.