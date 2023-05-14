NORMAL — The Illinois State women's track and field team won their fifth consecutive Missouri Valley Conference outdoor championship in impressive fashion on Sunday.

The Redbirds amassed 205 points, easily outdistancing the 128 of Murray State in second. Indiana State was third at 115.

The shot put queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/g38efmTKAr — Illinois State Track & Field/XC (@RedbirdTFXC) May 14, 2023

ISU's Mye'Joi Williams won the shot put and discus.

Redbird Hassy Fashina-Bombata was first in the 100 hurdles, while Kayla Perry took the 400 hurdles.

The ISU women also were first in the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Indiana State was the men's champion with 186 points. Northern Iowa was second at 171½ with ISU third at 138.

Redbird individual winners were Raydoffa Braziel (400), Jaylin Holmes (400 hurdles) and Riley Wells (800). ISU also won the 1,600 relay.

ISU's Lindsey Miller was the women's Freshman of the Year, while Redbird coach Jeff Bovee was Coach of the Year for the fifth straight year.

