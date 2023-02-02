NORMAL – Bradley’s Veronika Roberts found herself alone deep in the lane with a golden opportunity to hit the Braves’ first basket after nine misses Thursday at CEFCU Arena.

Not so fast. Illinois State’s Paige Robinson swooped in to swat away the shot from behind, making Bradley 0-10.

The Redbirds took no prisoners in a first place vs. last place Missouri Valley Conference matchup, reeling off the game’s initial 19 points and cruising to a 84-52 victory before a crowd of 1,224.

“I know we’re in first, but we wanted to come out with something to prove, come out with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder and play the way we know we can,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “The first quarter was something that caught people’s attention.”

The Redbirds maintained their perch atop the MVC at 10-1 while winning their ninth straight game. The program’s longest winning streak since 2010 has ISU’s overall record at 16-5.

Opening barrage

Two Mary Crompton 3-pointers and a DeAnna Wilson bank shot handed ISU a quick 8-0 lead that grew to 15-0 on a Wilson basket, a Kate Bullman fast break bucket and a third Crompton trey from the key at the 5:03 mark.

“I think we just did a great job attacking the basket,” said Crompton. “That was a little different than the last time we played Bradley. Paige (Robinson) started it off and got a piece of the paint and found me two possessions in a row. I think it was just attacking really hard and them collapsing and leaving me open.”

Crompton scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half on 5 of 6 accuracy from 3-point range to move into fifth on the MVC career 3-pointers list with 275.

Baskets from Robinson and Jada Stinson extended the ISU bulge to 19-0 before Bradley (3-19, 0-11 MVC) finally dented the scoreboard.

Better in rematch

Gillespie was happy to see a stronger effort from her team than in the first meeting against the Braves, who led by a point in the fourth quarter before the Redbirds scored the final 11 for a 60-50 triumph.

“In the first half of conference play, I thought our game at Bradley was the one game I didn’t like our approach,” said the ISU coach. “For the most part, since the start of conference play our team has been really locked in.”

ISU led 23-4 after one quarter and 44-24 at the half.

“We came out pretty good,” Wilson said. “We were having a lot of fun with each other. It makes it easier to play for each other.”

Balanced scoring

Wilson and Robinson scored 13 points apiece. Freshman Abbie Aalsma added nine and Maya Wong eight.

“We have a lot of scorers on our team,” said Gillespie. “When we can continue to be as balanced as we have been it’s hard (for opponents).”

ISU also controlled the boards. Wilson and Bullman grabbed 10 rebounds each as the Redbirds enjoyed a 47-34 advantage.

Alex Rouse topped the Braves with 12 points and Daija Powell had 10.

.@RedbirdWBB Putting in the WORK with not just 1⃣ block but 6⃣ BLOCKS and 7⃣ STEALS against the Braves‼️



The Redbirds continue their win streak and earn MVC Highlight of the Night‼️#ValleyHoops pic.twitter.com/mIQKFl8lCk — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) February 3, 2023

Wright-Gaskins’ highlight

TaShonna Wright-Gaskins was 2 of 8 shooting off the bench for ISU, but turned in a highlight reel play in the fourth quarter.

On her birthday, Wright-Gaskins rejected a Bradley 3-point shot, sprinted after the loose ball and converted a layup at the other end.

“T brings the energy with our team. When she’s locked in, our team is at a different level,” Gillespie said. “She has that special quality about here. Some of her blocks just ignite us, and it’s always at key moments.”

Family tie

Bradley starter Isis Fitch is the daughter of former ISU player Steve Fitch.

Next up

ISU welcomes Murray State to CEFCU Arena for a 2 p.m. Play4Kay game on Sunday.

The Racers are 11-9 overall, 4-7 in the Valley and feature the conference’s leading scorer in Katelyn Young.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.