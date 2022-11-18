Illinois State wants to secure winning season on Senior Day against Western

NORMAL — Drew Bones and Jason Lewan, the grizzled veterans of the Illinois State football team, are ready for one last hurrah.

The Redbird center, Bones will start his 43rd game as a Redbird and defensive lineman Lewan his 45th Saturday when ISU hosts Western Illinois for the 11 a.m. season finale on Senior Day at Hancock Stadium.

“It’s going to be tough. I already know it is,” Bones said. “I’m a big crybaby, especially for football. I love it. It’s going to be sad to go.”

“It’s mostly just gratitude,” said Lewan. “I’m blessed to have played the game for six years now here. It’s going to mean a lot to me to go out in front of the fans and the university.”

A product of Ottawa (Kansas) High School, Bones will be accompanied on his Senior Day walk by parents Becky and Steve, brothers Chad and Trey, sister Jinny Schweiger and fiancé Emily Bennett.

“My parents have been to every home game,” Bones said. “It will be good to have them walk out with me before the game.”

A Yorkville native, Lewan will have parents Audrey and Marc along with girlfriend Kayla Gettemy by his side.

“I think my parents have been to every single game. Shout out to them,” said Lewan. “They’ve been very supportive. They will be sad to see me go, I’m sure.”

Bones, Lewan and linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh are the only starters from ISU’s last FCS playoff game in 2019 still on the roster.

Joining that trio on Senior Day will be Brock Annexstad, Tristan Bailey, Nate Borders, Sy Dabney, Braydon and Bryson Deming, Noah Hickcox, Deandre Lamont, Joey Malinowski, Tanner Taula and Matthew Wedig.

“We’ve got a good group of seniors,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “They’ve been excellent leaders. The least we can do is put all our effort into trying to win this game and send them out the right way.”

At 5-5, The Redbirds (3-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference) need a win to secure the program’s first winning season since 2019. It would be the 11th winning record in 13 full seasons under Spack.

“Spack has been saying all year a winning season would mean so much,” said Bones. “We’re building stepping stones for a championship culture.”

"It’s not only for the seniors but also to launch these young guys into the offseason,” Lewan said. “It would be big time to go out with a win.”

Western yearns for victory for a different reason. The 0-10 Leathernecks don’t have any in their first season under Coach Myers Hendrickson and are 0-7 in league games.

WIU also will be without top receiver Naseim Brantley, who suffered a leg injury in last week’s 21-0 loss to Indiana State. Brantley has 53 catches for 893 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Leathernecks are last in the MVFC with just 73.5 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Clay Bruno has completed half of his 224 passes for 1,334 yards, seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“They have a balanced attack,” said Spack. “You have to defend all of it.”

ISU will try to revive a running game that was held to 45 net yards last week by No. 1-ranked South Dakota State against a Western defense that surrenders 240.9 yards on the ground.

Redshirt freshman Tommy Rittenhouse is likely to receive his third straight start at quarterback for ISU. Usual starter Zack Annexstad is recovering from a separated throwing shoulder.

The game will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network.