Illinois State volleyball aims to keep title train on tracks under new coach

NORMAL — It’s a natural assumption a championship team that loses its coach will take a step back during the transition phase to a new coach.

The Missouri Valley Conference, however, is not assuming anything like that about Illinois State after Leah Johnson left the Redbirds for Michigan State.

“The (MVC) coaches have spoken and they think we have everything we need to win a championship,” said new coach Allie Matters, who comes to ISU from Wright State. “I don’t blame them. I’m excited.”

The Redbirds didn’t just lose Johnson from an MVC Tournament championship team that appeared in its fourth straight NCAA Tournament. ISU also said farewell to MVC Player of the Year Tamara Otene, who transferred to Georgia Tech, and Aliyah Moore, who followed Johnson to Michigan State.

Matters believes being picked first in the preseason poll has had a validating effect on her team.

“It’s almost like they needed that reassurance,” she said. “Losing the two players we did, they are more than capable of winning that championship on their own. It’s a reassurance for all of us as a program.”

Matters is leaning on the veteran savvy of two preseason all-MVC selections in senior outside hitter Sarah Kushner and senior libero Kaity Weimerskirch.

“Kaity and Sarah, put those two together and the rest is history. There is so much leadership there,” Matters said. “Everything comes from them and through them.

"So far they’ve done a really good job of taking the underclassmen under their wing and being really great leaders. We’re all on the same page. Everybody wants to win a championship.”

According to Weimerskirch, Matters “wants us to go out there and have fun. When you’re having fun, that’s when you’re going to play your best. She wants us to play freely. It’s a very safe zone in the gym. We’re not scared to make mistakes.”

Kushner has witnessed Matters and her staff turn up the volume in practice.

“It’s a lot more fast paced in practice than we’re used to, which I think is going to help us in the long run,” Kushner said. “We’re still working through some of that. We’re also trying to run a quicker tempo with our offense so the setters are speeding it up a little bit.”

Weimerskirch led the Redbirds with 611 digs last season, while Kushner was second to Otene with 366 kills.

“Everyone is just balling out right now,” said Kushner. “If you don’t show up, somebody else to going to show up so the competition is really high in our gym. We have a lot of depth.”

Junior middle blocker Nicole Lund will be another key player. The primary setter is sophomore Katelyn Lefler.

“The other positions are up for grabs,” Matters said. “Freshmen are out here battling for a spot. It’s anybody’s game. I make up my mind on Tuesday and somebody is surprising me on Wednesday.”

Two freshmen who could work their way into regular time are outside hitter Aida Shadwald, who had 13 kills in Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage, and middle blocker Regan Haith.

ISU opens the regular season Friday in the Cincinnati Tournament. The Redbirds will face the host Bearcats and Florida State on Friday and Dayton on Saturday.