Illinois State tries to 'wake up the echoes' from Horton Field House's past against SIU Edwardsville

NORMAL — Part of Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon's goal Saturday is to "wake up the echoes" from the days when the Redbirds played at Horton Field House and the building practically shook.

As Thursday's practice inside Horton wrapped up, Darius Burford and his teammates were starting to understand what that meant.

"It feels special and unique," said Burford, an ISU junior guard. "Walking in, I saw the (old) pictures this morning, I'm just excited. It's a great environment to play in and so many historic moments being in this building."

The Redbirds try to make another unforgettable moment at 3 p.m. Saturday when they entertain Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the first men's game at Horton since Dec. 2, 1988.

"I'm thankful to our administration for setting the table for this and allowing us to do this," said Pedon. "It is very important for me as a head coach to take my team over there with a real appreciation for all those who came before us, all the players, all the alumni, all the fans who have seen games over there."

ISU legend Doug Collins will be among the many former players at Saturday's game. Collins will speak to the current Redbirds about what playing in Horton from 1970-73 meant to him and his career.

Collins also has donated white T-shirts with his retired No. 20 to be given to the first 500 students inside Horton.

"Saturday is going to be a very special day to a lot of people," said Pedon. "I want our players to appreciate that and lean into that."

The floor at CEFCU Arena was taken up immediately following Wednesday's 87-81 victory against Eastern Michigan that improved ISU's record to 4-6.

The school's ROTC students helped the facilities staff put down the floor at Horton beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday to be ready for the Redbirds' practice later in the day.

When asked if the sightlines at Horton took a while to get used to, Burford shrugged it off.

"It took me five minutes. My shot was right there," he said. "It's a nice court and nice set-up."

Colton Sandage scored a season-high 28 points in ISU's win over Eastern Michigan and couldn't wait to experience Horton in a couple days.

"I know that place is going to be rocking," said the Bloomington High School graduate. "It's going to be very loud and hopefully we can put on a show for them."

"We know it's a smaller gym so the fans are going to show out," said ISU's Seneca Knight. "It's going to be great energy."

After a shaky 2-5 start to the season, the Redbirds have turned things around in the last 10 days.

ISU had a chance to win at the end of regulation before suffering an overtime loss at Murray State on Dec. 1. The Redbirds followed that with wins over Belmont and Eastern Michigan in which they scored 87 points in each game.

The 174 points is the most in consecutive games against Division I opponents that didn't go overtime since 2012.

Pedon doesn't want his team to lose its focus and get too caught up in Saturday's hoopla.

"They have a job to do. We addressed that in the locker room (after Wednesday's game)," he said. "I want them to keep their minds on what it should be on, which is playing 40 minutes of Redbird basketball and living with the results."

Burford said "tuning out" all the surrounding noise about returning to Horton won't be difficult.

"We go in, play for each other and play our game. At the end of the day we're just playing basketball," he said. "It's going to be the same game, just a different environment."

Pedon said junior guard Malachi Poindexter and junior forward Liam McChesney are questionable. Poindexter sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. McChesney hurt his right ankle blocking a shot six minutes into the game against Eastern Michigan and didn't return.

Scouting the Cougars

Playing at Horton also is a special deal for SIUE head coach Brian Barone.

Barone's late father, Tony Sr., was a Bradley assistant coach in the 1980s when the Braves and ISU played some epic games at Horton with Bob Donewald as ISU's head coach and colorful Dick Versace leading the Braves.

Brian Barone, who was an ISU assistant under Porter Moser, is in his fourth season with the Cougars. This appears to be Barone's best team in Edwardsville.

SIUE (7-3), picked to finish fifth in the 10-team Ohio Valley Conference, took Bradley to the wire Tuesday before the Braves prevailed, 56-54, after a last-second Cougar basket was waved off. That snapped SIUE's six-game winning streak.

The Cougars have five players averaging in double-figure scoring, led by preseason all-OVC first-team selection Ray'Juan Taylor's 12.6 mark. SIUE averages 75.9 points.

PHOTOS: Illinois State's Horton Field House