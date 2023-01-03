Illinois State tries to straighten out offensive troubles with MVC-leader Indiana State next up

NORMAL — It took Malachi Poindexter a couple games this season to get used to playing long stretches for Illinois State's basketball team.

"I was getting cramps in my legs because my body wasn't used to playing that many minutes," said Poindexter, who saw limited action his first two years at Virginia before transferring to ISU last spring.

Now, as the team's point guard, Poindexter is being counted on to get the Redbirds' turnover and offensive troubles under control ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against Missouri Valley Conference-leading Indiana State at CEFCU Arena.

"I need to be more vocal on the court and step up my game as a leader," said the 6-foot-2 Poindexter. "That's really going to be impactful for our team."

Poindexter is coming off a career-high five assists last Saturday against Northern Iowa. But he committed three of ISU's season-high 20 turnovers in a 66-60 loss to the Panthers that left the Redbirds 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the Valley.

ISU found a rhythm offensively in the first part of December which led to a three-game winning streak. But in the last four games, the Redbirds are averaging 61.5 points and 16.8 turnovers per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 30.7% outside the arc.

Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon would like to see his team keep it simple instead of going for "grand slam" plays.

"We talk a lot about hitting singles for 40 minutes," said Pedon. "When you're struggling a little bit and in moments when you're frustrated, you begin to press. That can show itself in a variety of ways. For us it's a little bit shot selection in the last two games, a little bit trying to do too much at times and a little bit just trusting what we're doing and continue to be solid."

Poindexter and Colton Sandage took over primary point guard duties when Pedon switched Darius Burford off the ball after coming back from the Cayman Islands Classic in late November.

While Poindexter played the point his senior year at St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia, doing it on the college level is a whole different assignment.

"The biggest adjustment is I have to know every single position on the court," he said. "If someone else is out of sorts, it's my fault if I don't get them in the right position better when I initiate the offense."

Getting every one healthy and practicing on a full-time basis could help smooth out ISU's offensive woes.

Junior forward Liam McChesney missed a couple games with an ankle injury and flu-like symptoms before Christmas. He struggled against UIC before showing he was back 100% with 22 points, four rebounds and four blocks against UNI.

Sandage missed the UIC game because of a calf injury. He returned with eight points against UNI, but looked rusty. The Bloomington High School graduate has battled a variety of injuries since the summer and hasn't been able to practice on a full-time basis.

"The rhythm all players need comes through repetition in practice," said Pedon. "Colton is dialed in, but hasn't been in position for consecutive practices for long stretches of time. We'll need Colton as the season moves on."

Poindexter is ISU's only regular rotation players with more assists (29) than turnovers (21). The Redbirds rank last in the Valley in assist-to-turnover ratio at 0.73. Indiana State is tops at 1.30.

"It's something we've tried to work on the whole season," said Poindexter of the turnovers. "We had a couple games it lessened, but it's come back up. We have to find a consistency in our turnovers."

Scouting the Sycamores

Indiana State (11-4, 4-0) struggled last season in Josh Schertz's first season as head coach, going 11-20 and losing to ISU in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament first round.

But the Sycamores have turned things around and are the last team left unbeaten in MVC action. The addition of Courvoisier McCauley, a 6-5 guard who transferred from DePaul, has helped. McCauley leads Indiana State with a 16.9 scoring average and is second in the Valley with 48 3-pointers.

"Courvoisier is a guy who's come in and done what we've expected him to do," said Schertz, who coached McCauley at Division II Lincoln Memorial. "He's not a guy who is bashful about getting them (shots) up ... He's wired to score."

Indiana State, which often uses 11 players, also leads the Valley in scoring offense (81.2 points) and field goal percentage (.476) in addition to assist-to-turnover ratio.

"They share the ball, they're hard to guard from a defensive standpoint and can hurt you in a lot of different ways," said Pedon. "We'll certainly have to be at our best."

