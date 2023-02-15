Sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball standings is the prize for the winner when Illinois State visits Northern Iowa for a 6 p.m. game Thursday at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Redbirds had enjoyed a solo first-place perch until a 71-66 loss to Missouri State last Sunday snapped an 11-game winning streak and dropped them into a tie with UNI at 12-2.

“We learn from it. Our season isn’t over,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I think we learned a lot from our last loss with UNI. That helped us, sparked us with some things. That has to be our approach.”

The Redbirds are 18-6 overall with the only other MVC loss coming on Jan. 1 to UNI 74-64 at CEFCU Arena.

“I think we all remember that loss,” said junior guard Maya Wong, who scored a team-high 15 points in the earlier game against the Panthers. “We didn’t play very well in the second quarter, and we didn’t come out well the first half. I think we’re all really excited to get another chance to show them we can beat them, especially on the road.”

UNI is 17-6 overall and has won five straight.

Grace Boffeli, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, averages 16.0 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Panthers. She amassed 25 points and 12 rebounds in the first ISU game. Maya McDermott, a 5-6 sophomore adds 14.5 points and 5-10 sophomore Emerson Green 10.5.

Reigning Valley Newcomer of the Week Paige Robinson tops the Redbirds at 19.2 points per outing. DeAnna Wilson contributes 11.9 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds and Mary Crompton 11.5 points.

Wilson was limited by foul trouble to 14 minutes, three points and four rebounds against Missouri State.

“Dee anchors us inside,” Gillespie said. “When she gets three shots, it’s really challenging for us.”

Crompton missed all six of her shots and was held scoreless by the Bears.

“Mary shoots the ball insanely,” said Robinson. “So just realizing where her defense is, if they are tied up on her we’ve got more driving lanes. We have to make those reads.”

ISU and UNI are hardly alone in the race the MVC championship. Missouri State and Belmont are tied for third just one game back at 11-3.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.